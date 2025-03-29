Tigers' insider drops 4-word reaction after the Dodgers' controversial win on Friday

The Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers played the second game of their three-game series Friday. L.A. got the better of Detroit in the first one, so Detroit was looking to even the score.

Ad

It was a back-and-forth game, and there was some controversy surrounding a call in the ninth. While ruled safe on the field, the umpires overturned their decision to call Manuel Margot out at home plate.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game would then go to extra innings, and Mookie Betts would soon become the hero. He would go on to hit a three-run walk-off homer that had locked on Tigers' host Scott Bentley more than frustrated.

"You're an absolute joke, MLB" said Bentley.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bentley certainly was not happy with the outcome of this game, and he was not the only one. Detroit fans feel like they were robbed of a big win to get their season started in the right direction.

Fans believe that the umpires got the initial call of Margot scoring in the ninth inning correct, only to overturn it. It was a really close play, but the angle did not seem to be indisputable enough to overturn anything.

Ad

The overturned call led to their second loss of the season, and it certainly is not the way Detroit wanted to come out. However, the Dodgers have what could be the best roster ever assembled. So, having two close games against this team should not be overlooked.

Tigers' player appears injured following home run trot

Detroit Tigers - Gleyber Torres (Photo via IMAGN)

After the 2024 season was completed, Gleyber Torres' time with the New York Yankees was up and he became a free agent. In December, he and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract.

Ad

He was thought to be an important piece in this lineup. During his first game, the slugger batted second and then got the nod to hit leadoff on Friday.

Torres hit a home run on Friday during the third inning against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. While rounding the bases, it appeared as if Torres clutched his left side.

Torres would then get his injury looked at, but he was back on the field during the next half inning. He would stay in the game until he was pulled a few innings later.

If Torres has to miss time, it would be a real setback for the Tigers. They do not have an easy schedule this upcoming month and will need to be at full strength to get things going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback