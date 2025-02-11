Tigers insider gives critical take on Alex Bregman’s market value

Two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman was considered to be among the top free agents heading into the offseason, but he still remains unsigned with spring lying just around the bend. The 30-year-old had rejected a six-year, $156 million extension from the Houston Astros, and he's reportedly still holding out for a long-term deal beyond that figure.

MLB insider Cody Stavenhagen feels that the market value of Alex Bregman has been overblown, and he doubts whether any team will come forward with the lucrative long-term deal that he and his agent Scott Boras desire. Stavenhagen pointed out that Fangraphs are projecting a massive decrease in his offensive production by the time he enters his mid-thirties.

Cody Stavenhagen is a staff writer for The Athletic covering the Detroit Tigers. He shared his opinion during a guest appearance for the Tiger Territory podcast on Monday. [10:10 - 14:13]

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Scott Boras and Alex Bregman think that someone's going to give them this offer they've been waiting for. I think they're probably misguided," Stavenhagen said. "If there's a good offer on the table, five years, high AAV, and opt-out, it'd seem like Bregman and whatever team were offering that could strike a great middle ground. That's probably what should happen, but maybe that's too simple.

"Projections aren't everything, but it kind of hits like cold water, because in two years from now, in 2027, Fangraphs projects Alex Bregman to hit .241 with 17 homers, .721 OPS, and 2.1 WAR," he added. "He's an All-Star right now. Is he going to be a perennial All-Star? I'm not sure. He's become so overrated just because of his standing on the market."

Bergman was drafted by the Houston Astros and made his major league debut with the team in 2016. He later signed a six-year, $100 million extension with the Astros, which culminated at the end of last season.

I'm not sure the Tigers are going to be the team Alex Bregman goes to: Cody Stavenhagen

Alex Brgman has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Astros (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Detroit Tigers have been the team that has shown the most interest in acquiring Alex Bregman during this offseason. However, Cody Stavenhagen believes the Tigers should refrain from signing the third baseman to a long-term deal even if he makes a good fit for the team. Stavenhagen also feels Bregman is not very keen to join the Tigers.

"The Tigers do have interest in Bregman. We don't know what they've offered; we don't know what exactly their price point is, but if they were just going to be an organization that had no interest in free agency, I'm not sure we'd still be talking about this," he said. "I'm not sure the Tigers are going to be the team he goes to. A combination of the ballpark and the prestige.

"Is this guy worth it? Is this guy worth the stress, the waiting, the players that you passed on?" he added. "Bergman is a really good player. He checks every box for this team. But he's not really a Hall of Famer unless he dominates for his 30s, like Fangraphs doesn't project him to do."

The Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly the other teams that are also looking to land the All-Star infielder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback