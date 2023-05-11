Former San Francisco Giants star Tim Lincecum famously switched from his iconic No. 55 to No. 44 when he signed with the Texas Rangers. it was a tribute to his older brother and idol, Sean Lincecum.

“I plan on wearing 44 this year in honor of my brother,” Lincecum said. “That was his number.”

Tim Lincecum has worn No. 55 his whole career. He will wear No. 44 this season to honor his brother, Sean, who died recently.

"Tim Lincecum has worn No. 55 his whole career. He will wear No. 44 this season to honor his brother, Sean, who died recently. The story of Lincecum's fall, his reinvention at a Seattle-area think tank and his comeback, which no longer is only for himself"

After going through some personal struggles, Sean Lincecum passed away unexpectedly in 2018. He was 37-years old at the time of his death. Tim wore the No. 44 in honor of his late brother during his comeback attempt with the Rangers.

Tim Lincecum explained why wearing the number in his honor was significant for him. His brother played a huge role in his upbringing, and was a constant source of inspiration.

"The [story] behind that is, that was my brother's number as he became a coach, and was around kids a lot, so ..." Lincecum said. "He was a big part of my life, and I don't know, I just want to feel like I can carry him out there, and honor him, in a way, and have him close."

And lastly, Tim Lincecum on wearing the #44 to honor his brother, who passed away last week.

"And lastly, Tim Lincecum on wearing the #44 to honor his brother, who passed away last week"

Tim Lincecum helped the Giants win three World Series titles

Lincecum was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 48th round of the 2003 Major League Baseball draft. But he opted against joining their organization and went to college instead. After a successful collegiate career, he was drafted 10th overall by the San Francisco Giants in 2006. He made his major league debut against the Philadelphia Phillies in May 2007.

A lethal pitcher back in the day, Lincecum was instrumental in helping the Giants win three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014

Lincecum was a four-time MLB All-Star, two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, and a three-time NL strikeout leader.

