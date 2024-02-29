Tim Wakefield to be honored by hometown of Melbourne, FL as city prepares for Crane Park renaming ceremony

Late pitcher Tim Wakefield's story was one of determination, and has served as an inspirational tale for countless aspiring players. Now, a park in his home state of Florida has decided to pay tribute to the deceased icon.

In October 2023, Wakefield passed away from complications from brain cancer at the age of 57. When news of his passing broke, several MLB teams and well-known voices within the baseball world paid tribute. However, one of the most recent establishments to honor Wakefield may be the most significant yet.

Last November, the council of Melbourne, Florida, voted to rename to Crane Sports Complex to the Tim Wakefield Sports Complex to honor Wakefield's name. Wakefield himself was born in Melbourne and attended Eau Gallie High School, located within walking distance of the former ace's new namesake.

"City of Melbourne officials will formally dedicate and unveil the new sign for the Tim Wakefield Sports Complex during the Eau Gallie Little League Opening Day ceremony, March 2 at 9 a.m. The Tim Wakefield Sports Complex is located at 1550 Mosswood Drive." - City of Melbourne FL

On Saturday, March 2, an official ceremony will be held as the venue is officially renamed. The complex contains several playing surfaces designated for both baseball and softball, as well as amenities like a grill, dog parks, and a playground.

Originally drafted as a first baseman by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1988, Wakefield was soon thereafter surged to develop his elusive knuckleball pitch. In 1992, Wakefield went 8-1, posting a 2.15 ERA in 13 starts, enough to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

In 1995, days after being released by the Pirates, the Boston Red Sox scooped up Wakefield, and urged him to continue to use his knuckleball, primarily as an out pitch. The 6-foot-2 right hander would go on to play 17 seasons in Boston, and eventually won 186 games, which remains the third-highest in franchise history.

Tim Wakefield Sports Complex will serve as a beacon for future pitchers

Less than a week before the renaming ceremony was set to commence, Tim Wakefield's wife, Stacy, also passed away. Poor timing to be sure, at least their progeny will now have a way to keep the family name alive.

While Wakefield's signature knuckleball cannot claim large popularity among young players, his story of dynamic longevity is a powerful one. For the scores of youths who will take to the field bearing his name, remembering Wakefield will serve them well as they pursue dreams of their own.

