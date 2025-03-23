Dodgers sportscaster opens up on Shohei Ohtani’s role model qualities

Los Angeles Dodgers sportscaster Tim Neverett believes Shohei Ohtani sets a perfect example as a role model for the younger generation, as he is not only a great player but also a very humble person. Neverett said the Japanese superstar shows respect to everyone involved in the game, setting an excellent precedent for sportsmanship, as he is widely regarded as the best player in the game.

Tim Neverett has been a radio and television play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2019. Therefore, he has been able to observe Shohei Ohtani from close quarters after the latter joined the team ahead of the 2024 season.

On Friday, Tim Neverett appeared for a video interview on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast. He discussed how Shohei Ohtani makes an excellent role model for the younger players. [32:36 - 33:27]

"He's setting a great example for a younger generation of ball players," Neverett said. "Not just with his good play but when he goes to the plate, he tips his cap in respect to the umpire. If it's the first at-bat of the day, he looks over at the opposite dugout and tips his cap to the manager and acknowledges the manager.

"And anytime he follows a pitch off, he's got his hand back, checking on the catcher to see if he's okay. A lot of guys don't do any of that," he added. "That sets a great example for younger players, where they can learn respect and sportsmanship—it sounds corny, but it's true—from the best player on the planet."

Ohtani was named the National League MVP in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Only he and his former Los Angeles Angels teammate have three MVP titles among players.

This feels like my last chance as a pitcher: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani could make his first start on the mound for the Dodgers in May (Image Source: IMAGN)

Shohei Ohtani is set to make his first appearance as a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers at some point later this year. The two-way superstar was unable to take the mound in his first year with the team as he is yet to fully recover from his second elbow surgery that he underwent in 2023.

"For me, this feels like my last chance as a pitcher," Ohtani recently told MLB.com. "I'm preparing for it to be my last opportunity, and with that in mind, I must be cautious.

"During the rehabilitation process, I'll be as careful as possible, but when it comes to the actual game, I don't think I'll be thinking in terms of slow and steady," he added. "I intend to maintain a sense of balance and keep things sharp."

Playing purely as a hitter, Ohtani produced a historic offensive campaign for the Dodgers in 2024 with the first ever 50-50 season in the MLB. He ended the regular season with a .310/.390/.646 slash line with 54 home runs, 59 stolen bases, and 130 RBIs.

