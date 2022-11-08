From being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer to winning the World Series, Astros' Trey Mancini's comeback story deserves a standing ovation.

Prior to the 2020 MLB season, Trey Mancini was playing with the Baltimore Orioles. In April 2020, it was detected that Marcini had a cancerous tumor in his colon. Since it was stage 3, he needed chemotherapy. After six months of chemotherapy, Mancini returned to the field to play in the 2021 MLB season.

In a recent interview with USA Today, a week before clinching the elusive World Series title on November 6th, Trey opened up about his subdued feelings about fighting cancer.

Speaking about his cinematic MLB return, he said:

"Anybody going through it, I know how tough it is to go through chemo,” Mancini said. “There were times I wasn’t sure I was going to live very long."

"To be back playing and much less be playing in a postseason like I dreamed about as a kid is pretty incredible. There’s definitely life after chemo and treatment. It hasn’t quite hit me yet.”

He added:

"I’ll have time to go over the last two or three years and think of the proper words to say what the journey means,” he says."

“But I’m just so happy."

Trey Mancini was traded to the Houston Astros in August 2022, from the Baltimore Orioles.

Now that he has a World Series ring, the turnaround in his MLB career in the span of two years will forever be etched in baseball history. Kudos!

Trey Mancini's fiance, Sara Perlman, stuck by him like a rock

Trey Mancini with his fiance, Sara Perlman.

Houston Astros first baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini had solid support from his girlfriend and now fiance, Sara Perlman, during his fight with cancer. She acted as the primary caregiver to Trey and looked after his well-being while Mancini was undergoing chemotherapy.

"Super proud of you and your strength on a daily basis." - @Sara Perlman

When Trey made a comeback to the MLB in 2021, Sara took to Instagram to cheer for him.

"Smiling extra today 🥲🥲🥲 What a year and journey it has been! Congratulations on your first game back, I am so proud of you & know how excited everyone is to see you back out there!!" - @Sara Perlman

Sara was also spotted at Coors Field on July 12th, 2021, in Denver, Colorado cheering for Trey Mancini after the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

"No words. What a night. What a year! I love you!" - @Sara Perlman

That year in November, Sara and Trey got engaged after Manci proposed to her at the gorgeous Cliffs of Moher in County Clare, Ireland.

"I love you forever @treymancini fiancé!!!" - @Sara Perlman

On November 6th, after the Astros clinched the World Series title, Sara was seen embracing Mancini with a tight hug as the pair shared a kiss at Minute Maid Park.

"WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!" - @Sara Perlman

Anybody can profess love, but not everybody can prove it with actions. Sara's support for Trey certainly speaks volumes about her love for him.

Their love story is truly one of the most iconic sagas in MLB.

