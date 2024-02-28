"To be a one or two is a great honor" - Tyler Glasnow in anticipation of starter role for Dodgers in Seoul

Expect Tyler Glasnow to pitch in the Korea series. The star pitcher was the ace of his former team, but the current rotation he resides in has a little more star power. Nevertheless, whether it's as the ace or the number two starter, Glasnow is going to be at the top of the rotation and will by result pitch in Korea.

Even though it was a rough outing to start his Spring Training, he's excited about what's to come when the season does finally arrive. He gave up one run on four hits and struck out one batter in 1.2 innings.

He said via Dodgers Nation:

"I’m not sure what the pitch count is or anything, but I’ll be ready for sure. It’ll be just a cool experience to go pitch in Korea. … Just to be a one or two is a great honor, for sure."

He also said via The Orange County Register that his spring outing wasn't great, but that he feels healthy and good with everything he did:

“Not, I guess, the greatest in terms of execution. But in terms of health and the way the stuff was coming out, it was good. Just worked on some stuff early and getting into the game. It was not the best result, but I’m happy with it.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play three games against the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series that starts MLB's regular season about a week early. That means that two of the team's starters won't get work in, but Glasnow will play.

What will the Dodgers' rotation be with Tyler Glasnow?

Whether or not Tyler Glasnow is the ace of the rotation or not, he will be no worse than two. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will fill the other role. Early projections say that Glasnow will be the first starter.

Tyler Glasnow may be the Dodgers' top starter

Here's what the rotation might be:

Glasnow Yamamoto Bobby Miller Walker Buehler James Paxton

Until Walker Buehler is fully healthy again, it's possible that the recently re-signed Clayton Kershaw slides in at the back end of the rotation for LA.

