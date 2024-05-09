"To Pittsburgh we go" - Olivia Dunne celebrates boyfriend Paul Skenes' call up for MLB debut

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne had a reason to celebrate on social media. On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the promotion of top pitching prospect Skenes to the majors. The news was long awaited by the couple.

Celebrating the call-up and gearing up for their next endeavor, Skenes and Dunne have started packing their bags. In the latest social media update by Dunne, the LSU athlete shared glimpses of their preparation for their journey to Pittsburgh.

One photo included Skenes in the background using his phone, while Dunne was in front of the camera. The other had a more romantic appeal, with both holding hands as the location tracking to Pittsburgh displayed on the car dashboard.

"To Pittsburgh, we go!!" she wrote in the story.

"Road Trip," she wrote in another story.

Olivia Dunne's Snapchat Story

Paul Skenes will make his major league debut on Saturday

According to Pittsburgh Pirates, baseball's top pitching prospect will make his first major league start on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The first pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 4:05 pm ET.

The way Paul Skenes pitched this season in spring training and followed up in the minors, it was only a matter of time before he received the call-up. In the minors this year, he had a 0.99 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 27.1 innings for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Olivia Dunne reposted the story from Pirates on Instagram stories to celebrate the news.

Enter Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Given that both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are driving to PNC Park, expect the college star to turn up for his first pitch.

On the professional front, Dunne won the NCAA championship with the LSU Tigers gymnast team, fulfilling one of her dreams. She has one more year of college eligibility remaining, but rumors suggest that it may be the last of Livvy in the college landscape.

Nevertheless, both LSU athletes have done well in their respective professions.

