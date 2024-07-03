Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 Picks Including Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and More for July 3rd, 2024

There are quite a few prolific home run hitters expected to play on July 3. Betting on who will hit a home run has become a popular gamble for sports enthusiasts, and it's one they can partake in daily. With so many sluggers available, here are today's best bets and their odds of going deep via DraftKings.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best home run props on July 3

5) Rafael Devers +600

Rafael Devers could hit a home run today (Credits: Getty)

Rafael Devers upped his season total to 18 home runs with two in the last week. He's been swinging a hot bat and crushing the baseball, so the Boston Red Sox star is one of today's best home run prop bets. This is especially true since he is facing the lowly Miami Marlins on July 3.

Trending

4) Anthony Santander +370

Can Anthony Santander hit another home run? (Credits: Getty)

Anthony Santander doesn't seem like a premier hitter, but he is sneakily one of the best power hitters. He is fifth in MLB with 22 home runs. The Baltimore Orioles star has hit a ton of bombs this year, including one two games ago in the game against the Texas Rangers. He's in good form and could very well add another to his tally today.

3) Gunnar Henderson +330

Gunnar Henderson might hit a home run (Credits: Getty)

The player not named Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge with the most home runs this year is Gunnar Henderson. With 26 home runs, he's cemented himself as a prolific slugger and is therefore a good bet to hit one every day. The Baltimore Orioles star also hasn't hit one in six games, so he might be due.

2) Aaron Judge +180

Aaron Judge hit a home run last night (Credits: Getty)

Aaron Judge leads baseball in home runs. The New York Yankees slugger blasted his 32nd late in the contest on Tuesday night. Ordinarily, that might make him less likely to leave the ballpark again today, but Judge's home runs don't abide by the rules. On any given day, he's one of the best bets to hit a home run.

1) Shohei Ohtani +180

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run (Credits: Getty)

Shohei Ohtani is second in baseball with 27 home runs. He also hit a home run on Tuesday, which again might make the Los Angeles Dodgers starless likely to do so today. However, Ohtani doesn't abide by the rules, either. He is capable of sending a ball 450 feet in the blink of an eye and like Judge is one of the safest home run prop bets on any given day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback