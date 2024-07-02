Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 Picks Including Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez, and More for July 2nd, 2024

There should be plenty of home runs on Tuesday as most MLB teams resume play following a day off. Several players will likely hit at least one today, which is why the prop bet action is heating up. It has become one of the most popular props to bet on in the MLB, and there are several players with good odds today.

Here's who you should be watching out for:

Top MLB Home Run props for July 2

5) Gunnar Henderson +360

Gunnar Henderson has hit a lot of home runs Credit: IMAGN

The player with the most home runs in baseball, not named Aaron Judge, is Gunnar Henderson. The Baltimore Orioles star has 26 and will participate in this year's Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field.

He has the lowest odds of going deep today. Perhaps that's an oversight by the oddsmakers, and it could be one you can take advantage of.

4) Christian Yelich +340

Christian Yelich might be able to take advantage of a soft matchup Credit: IMAGN

Christian Yelich doesn't quite have the power stroke he used to, but the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder is still a great hitter. He has a .892 OPS and eight home runs this season.

He has just one home run in the last week, so he's likely due to add another today with a favorable matchup in Colorado, where the ball flies out of the park.

3) Jose Ramirez +270

Will Jose Ramirez hit a home run? Credit: IMAGN

Jose Ramirez is one of the best power hitters in baseball. He has 23 home runs (fourth in MLB) and 76 RBI (second). The Cleveland Guardians infielder can hit both sides of the plate. Today, he is a pretty safe bet to do just that after an off day yesterday.

2) Marcell Ozuna +245

Marcell Ozuna also has an almost unparalleled power stroke. The Atlanta Braves DH is sixth in MLB with 21 home runs and fourth with 67 RBI. He is as capable as anyone else of getting a good swing on any pitch and sending it 400 feet or further.

Today, he's the second-best bet to do that.

1) Shohei Ohtani +185

Shohei Ohtani may hit a home run today Credit: IMAGN

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most prolific home-run hitters in baseball. He's leading the National League and tied for second in baseball with 26 blasts this year. That practically means he's one of the most likely players to hit one on any given day.

The odds certainly reflect that, as he has the best odds for July 2. No one is guaranteed to do anything, but the Los Angeles Dodgers star may go deep today.

Note: Odds are provided by DraftKings and are subject to change.

