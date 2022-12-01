Former MLB reliever Todd Jones found himself in hot water following his anti-gay remarks in 2003.

Jones told The Denver Post that he would never want to have a gay teammate. His comments were a spin-off from an entertainment story about the Broadway play "Take Me Out," in which a baseball player announces that he is gay.

"I wouldn't want a gay guy being around me," Jones told the paper. "It's got nothing to do with me being scared. That's the problem: All these people say he's got all these rights. Yeah, he's got rights or whatever, but he shouldn't walk around proud. It's like he's rubbing it in our face. 'See me, Hear me roar.' We're not trying to be close-minded, but then again, why be confrontational when you don't really have to be?"

His team at the time, the Colorado Rockies, said his comments were “unfortunate.” They further criticized their relief pitcher and made it clear that his views did not reflect those of the team.

Team President Keli McGregor took to their website to post a message condemning Jones' comments, making it crystal clear that the team stood for diversity in all forms.

"As an organization and as a part of this community, we are committed to providing an environment for our employees and fans that is free of discrimination and prejudice regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national orientation, age, disability, or status as a veteran," team president Keli McGregor said in the statement.

Jones publicly apologized for his comments but did not retract them.

In stark contrast to Todd Jones, Mark Grace was both more understanding and sensitive about the topic.

He stood firm about his opinion and said he’d have no problem playing beside a gay teammate.

"I've played for 16 years, and I'm sure I've had homosexual teammates that I didn't know about," he said. "If one out of six or seven men are homosexual - do the math."

Todd Jones in the MLB

Todd Jones spent 15 years in the MLB, plying his trade with numerous teams. He made his MLB debut in the 1993 season with the Houston Astros and went on to play for the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, Florida Marlins, and Detroit Tigers.

Todd Jones of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during Photo Day on February 23, 2008 at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.

Jones is a one-time All-Star who became the 21st member to reach the 300-save club.

Todd announced his retirement from Major League Baseball in 2008.

