"Tom I love you but not now please" "Win a real ring" - Boston Red Socks Twitter fans hit back at NFL legend Tom Brady for taking a dig at the team's meltdown

NFL legend Tom Brady's tweet about the Boston Red Sox struggle in last night's blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays has garnered limelight.

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox broke their previous record from 1923. Ninety-nine years ago, the then Cleveland Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox 27–3. In the 2022 MLB season, almost a century later, the Red Sox have again lost by a similar margin. This time, the Toronto Blue Jays broke their losing streak by pummeling the Red Sox 28-5.

Sports Illustrated



Toronto Blue Jays - 23

Boston Red Sox - 3



Top of the 5th 🤯



( : @Sportsnet)

"Yikes, Red Sox. Toronto Blue Jays - 23. Boston Red Sox - 3. Top of the 5th." - Sports Illustrated

Concerning the Red Sox's pitfalls, Brady referred to the most remarkable turnaround in NFL history. In 2017, the New England Patriots battled back from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with 2:08 left in the third quarter. With that comeback, they won Super Bowl LI. Brady's contribution to winning the annual playoff championship is still etched in the memories of NFL enthusiasts.

Brady was hoping the Boston Red Sox would make the tables turn and create history just like the Patriots did. However, the Boston Red Sox failed to make a comeback and lost to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tom Brady



The Blue Jays have a franchise-record 25 runs in the fifth inning. It's the most runs any team has scored in a single game this season.

"Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11!" - Tom Brady

A few Red Sox fans were not happy about Brady's jab at the MLB franchise while they were struggling so badly.

By subtly hinting at the New England Patriots' comeback when the Red Sox were witnessing a bloodbath, Tom provoked fans with his tweet.

In total, Brady has won seven championship rings throughout his illustrious career. However, MLB fans only value rings from their league's World Series victories.

When backing their clubs, MLB fans can go to any lengths.

Boston Red Sox supporters retaliated against Tom Brady for making fun of the team's collapse

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

Fans of the Boston Red Sox weren't expecting Tom to mock the team's historic meltdown.

Tom Brady shouldn't have glorified the Patriots' success in 2017 when the Boston Red Sox sent shockwaves through Fenway Park.

Many Boston Red Sox fans are also Tom Brady fans. However, one of them was irate after seeing Tom's tweet.

Currently, Boston Red Sox is in fourth place in the American League East with 48 wins and 47 losses.

