Tomas Nido may not be the best player on the New York Mets, but his continued presence in the background has meant more to his team than many know. As his team looks set to make a big push in 2023, he will be as important as ever.

Nido was drafted by the Mets in the 8th round of the 2012 MLB Entry Draft. Although he is originally from Puerto Rico, Nido attended Orangewood Christian High School in Maitland, Florida, where he was first noticed by scouts.

It wasn't until 2017 that he made his debut with the Mets, appearing in only five games. He was ranked 11th overall on MLB.com's list of top prospects heading into 2018.

That year, he was able to appear in 34 games behind the plate for the New York Mets after injuries sustained by their regular pitcher, Travis D'Arnaud. Tomas Nido also hit his first home run for the Mets that season.

After appearing in 50 games in 2019, Nido missed most of the shortened 2020 season after a COVID-19 diagnosis. He returned in 2021 to make a career-best 58 appearances, hitting .222 with 3 home runs and 13 RBIs.

Last year, Tomas Nido carved out a good spot for himself as the starting catcher for the Mets, making a career-best 98 appearances. Nido hit 15 doubles, 3 home runs, and 28 RBIs. Additionally, he hit .239, his best-ever season average.

Nido is married to Danielle Eleni Nido. Although not much is known about Danielle, she is a professional mover, according to her Instagram account. On October 30th, 2020, Tomas and Danielle Nido welcomed their first child into the world, a girl. The two are happily married and live in Miami, Florida.

"#Mets catcher Tomas Nido and wife, Danielle, welcomed first child (girl)." - @ Vince Ruggiero

The child was born with a strong athletic lineage. Tomas' mother, Liana, competed as a swimmer at the 1968 Summer Olympics. His father, Tomas Sr., won a gold medal in tennis at the 1982 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Tomas Nido will be an important piece for the New York Mets in 2023

The New York Mets had a disappointing end to their 2022 season, getting eliminated by the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. Nido will get the chance to catch some of the best pitchers in the game this year, including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer. He is set for another career year as the Mets look set to push for glory this year.

