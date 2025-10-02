Tommy Edman’s wife Kristen follows up Blake Snell moment with playful shoutout to Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the National League Division Series for a second consecutive season after beating the Cincinnati Reds in successive Wild Card games.

The defending World Series winners rode on a strong start from ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to claim an 8-4 win on Wednesday. Yamamoto pitched seven strong innings despite allowing two earned runs in the opening frame.

Fellow Dodgers ace Blake Snell, who pitched the Dodgers to a 10-5 win on Tuesday by going seven innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts, gave a playful shoutout to the Japanese pitcher.

"You nasty," Snell captioned his story with a graphic of Yamamoto's stats.

(Image source - Blake Snell Instagram)

Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, also shared her appreciation for the Japanese pitcher, who threw a career-high 113 pitches in Game 2 of the wild-card series, in her Instagram story on Wednesday.

(Image source - Instagram)

Yamamoto did run into trouble in the sixth inning after the Reds hit three singles from TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer and Dodger Gavin Lux to load the bases with no outs. However, the Dodgers starter came out unscathed and received a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,465.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's dominance gives confidence to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only Dodgers starting pitcher to not miss a strategy this season, leading the team with 173 2/3 innings with a 2.49 ERA across 30 starts.

His performance on Wednesday elevated Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' confidence in them to go all the way to defend their title.

"I think we can win it all. I think we're equipped to do that," Roberts said. "We certainly have the pedigree. We certainly have the hunger. We're playing great baseball. And in all honesty, I don't care who we play. I just want to be the last team standing."

With the Dodgers sweeping the Reds after consecutive wins, the NL West team will have Shohei Ohtani on the mound for the division series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies

