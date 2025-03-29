Tommy Edman's wife Kristen shares smiles with Will Smith's spouse Cara for Dodgers' Opening Day

Los Angeles Dodgers player Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen, shared a personal moment with Dodgers catcher Will Smith’s spouse, Cara. After a strong showing in the Tokyo Series, the Dodgers returned to the U.S. and faced the Detroit Tigers, continuing the regular season on Thursday.

Los Angeles opened its three-game series with a 5-4 victory over Detroit, but for the Dodgers' wives and girlfriends, the excitement extended beyond the game.

LA-based clothing company AG Jeans hosted a private event for the players’ partners at Dodger Stadium. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen, shared a photo featuring Will Smith’s wife, Cara, captioning the Instagram story:

“My lady @caramartinellsmith 😍😍”

Kristen IG (Credits: Instagram/@kristenedman)

Kristen Edman and Cara Martinell Smith are seen posing together at the AG Jeans event, where the company provided custom-designed denim jeans to the Dodgers’ wives and girlfriends.

Kristen can be seen wearing a blue and white Dodgers varsity jacket over a white top, along with denim shorts. She paired her outfit with knee-high black boots and carried a black Chanel handbag with a chain strap.

Meanwhile, Cara opted for a classic denim-on-denim look, wearing a dark blue denim jacket over a white top, paired with wide-leg blue jeans. Both women posed on the blue carpet with AG Jeans branding in the background.

Tommy Edman's wife Kristen shares clip of Dodgers star husband receiving glittering World Series ring

On Friday, Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen, shared a clip from the World Series ring ceremony held that night for the 2024 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. She captioned it:

“World Series ring ceremony 🏆”

Kristen IG (Credits: Instagram/@kristenedman)

The clip shows Tommy Edman walking to center stage to receive his glittering ring, while other Dodgers players stood on the field. The Jumbotron at Dodger Stadium displayed Edman’s picture along with his jersey number, 25.

On Friday, Edman went 1-for-4, scoring one run for the Dodgers. The game was tied 3-3 at the end of nine innings, sending it to extras. In the top of the 10th inning, Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler hit a triple, driving in two runs.

Meanwhile, Dodgers outfielder Michael Conforto cut the deficit by driving in a run with a ground-rule double. Shortly after, Will Smith singled to tie the score.

Mookie Betts finished the game by launching a 376-foot home run to left field, bringing home Will Smith and Shohei Ohtani. The Dodgers secured a thrilling 8-5 walk-off victory over the Tigers.

