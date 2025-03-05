Tommy Edman's wife Kristen & son Eli recreate 'Lady and the Tramp' speghetti kiss in adorable lunch date

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman's wife, Kristen, shared a video as she and her young son, Eli, enjoyed an adorable lunch date.

Per sources, Tommy and Kristen first met each other while they were students at Arizona State University in 2017. After dating for a year, the pair announced their engagement in 2018, tying the knot in November the following year. They welcomed their son, Eli, to the world in October 2023.

In a clip shared on her Instagram story, Kristen Edman and Eli adorably recreated the 'spaghetti kiss' from the popular animated movie, 'Lady and the Tramp', which came out in 1995.

"Cute little lunch date," Kristen Edman captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Kristen Edman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kristenedman IG Stories)

Eli stole the show when Tommy Edman and the Dodgers celebrated their World Series win

Initially having joined the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline during the 2024 season, in a three-team trade deal involving the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox, Tommy Edman would probably have expected playing opportunities to be few and far between in such a star-studded squad.

However, as the Dodgers headed into the postseason, Edman appeared to raise his game to match the occasion. Playing in the NLCS against the New York Mets, the 29-year-old batted .407 for the series as a whole, registering 11 total RBIs, tying a franchise record. Shortly after hitting a home run to clinch the pennant in game six, Edman was named the ALCS MVP.

A few days later, Edman lifted the World Series for the first time in his career. His son, Eli, adorably stole the show in snaps he later uploaded to Instagram, as he and his teammates celebrated the historic win with hundreds of fans.

"Thank you LA for welcoming my family with open arms! And thank you for showing out for us all season, especially yesterday!! LA knows how to celebrate! 🏆" Tommy Edman captioned his Instagram post

In late November, Edman's outstanding performances of 2024 were rewarded, as he signed a five-year, $74 million deal to extend his stint at Dodger Stadium. Currently hard at work with his teammates at spring training, fans will be hoping for more of the same from their utility man in the new season, as the Dodgers look to secure back-to-back World Series titles.

