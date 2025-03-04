Will Smith's wife Cara captures daughter Charlotte's adorable zoo play date with Dodgers Tommy Edman's son

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith's wife, Cara, shared a series of adorable snaps on Instagram as her daughter, Charlotte, enjoyed a fun-filled trip to the zoo with infielder Tommy Edman's son, Eli.

Will and Cara Smith tied the knot in December 2020. They welcomed their daughter in October 2022. Tommy Edman and his wife, Kristen, who married a year earlier, welcomed their son in 2023. Their toddlers are aged two and one, respectively, and they appear quite fond of each other.

Since Will Smith was most recently in action in the 6-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona, a trip to the local zoo with his family was the perfect way to wind down. Cara Smith took to Instagram to share snaps from the outing later that day.

Screenshots of Cara Smith's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@caramartinellsmith IG Stories)

Opened in 1962, the Phoenix Zoo is the largest non-profit zoo in the country. The tiger, lion and elephant exhibits are some of its most popular attractions, alongside the stingray bay, which is also featured in one of Cara Smith's stories.

Will Smith posts snaps from spring training 2025, featuring wife Cara and daughter Charlotte

With pitchers and catchers usually being the first to report for spring training, two-time All-Star Will Smith has been sweating it out at the Dodgers' camp for nearly a month now. On Monday, he took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from the weeks gone by, with his wife, Cara, and daughter Charlotte also featuring.

"ST 25 🌵" Smith captioned his Instagram post.

Having featured in a spring training game for the first time in the Dodgers' 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, Smith has walked up to the batters box five times so far, batting .200.

Heading into the new season after a memorable 2024, where he won his second World Series title, Will Smith will hope to challenge for yet more silverware.

