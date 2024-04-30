"Tonight, the baseball gods blessed us" - Ron Washington lauds team's performance as Angels snap four-game losing streak on his birthday

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington, who was celebrating his 72nd birthday, saw his team rally from an early three-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-5 Monday night.

The Angels trailed 3-0 after the first inning but Jo Adell’s home run brought them back in the game. Over his past eight games, Adell has batted .407 with five extra-base hits.

Ehire Adrianza and Mike Trout capitalized on a wild pitch and poor throw in the seventh to drive in two runs. The win saw the Angels snap a four-game losing streak, much to the delight of Washington. In his post-game press conference, he said:

“It just happened to be my birthday, but we certainly needed it. I think we came out there tonight and we actually showed what we can do. Now we just got to find consistency in what we can do.”

Washington also spoke about the seventh inning Phillies error which the Angels took full advantage of and added two runs to the board.

“Tonight, the baseball gods blessed us because we got two runs in a situation that usually has been happening to us," Washington added.

Ron Washington praises Griffin Canning’s ‘gutsy’ performance vs. Phillies

Angels starter Griffin Canning conceded three runs in the first inning but didn’t allow another run until the fifth.

In total, Canning allowed four runs on three hits and five walks over five innings on Monday, striking out one. Ron Washington praised Canning for his 'gutsy' outing in his post-game press conference and said:

“The thing that impressed me the most was Canning. He didn’t have it but he hung out there and kept us in the ball game. That was quite important, for him and for us.

"To go against a lineup like that and couldn’t get his fastball with any consistency where he wanted to get it but he was able to land the rest of his pitches and spot his fastball when he had a chance to spot it. But more than anything else, it was a gutsy performance.”

Canning’s next start is expected to be against the Cleveland Guardians this weekend.

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson, whose 1.78 ERA is currently eighth in the majors, will start Game 2 vs. the Phillies on Tuesday.

