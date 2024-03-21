Tony Clark’s MLBPA leadership role hangs in the balance as Harry Marino rallies support amid mutiny in the union

The unrest within the MLB Players Association has reached the position of Tony Clark. Previously, in a call on Monday, which nearly 72 participants attended, there was growing support for MLBPA lawyer Harry Marino to replace deputy director Bruce Meyer.

However, a report from Evan Drellich suggests that if Harry Marino and his backers have enough support that they will vote out Clark from the leadership.

Some player representatives are already conducting informal polls to know which side is strong and is campaigning heavily to support their cause. Two people who were part of the Monday call confirmed that both sides are making their case, calling players all day to rally behind their support.

The development comes after many reckon the club's union leadership is heading in the right direction. From lack of communication to poor vision and poor budgeting, Marino's backers think the leadership needs to be overturned and also seek an audit of the union's spending.

How can Harry Marino's group outlast Tony Clark's leadership in the MLB Players Association?

Despite the demands of Marino's backers to replace Meyer, it will eventually come down to Clark to fire his right hand, Meyer. The thing is, if he doesn't do it, they are likely to oust Clark out of leadership to force their hand.

To remove an executive director, a vote among 72 players on the executive board (comprising 39 major leaguers and 34 minor leaguers) should be enough. However, to elect a new executive director, it needs votes from the entire membership, which comprises more than 5,000 players.

One of the many reasons why Marino's supporters want to remove Bruce Meyer from his position is his rumored connection with Scott Boras, whose influence has grown within the league, but Meyer denied any such allegations in 2021.

“It’s absurd,” Meyer said. “The players run the union. Scott’s obviously an important agent to the extent he represents a lot of players, and we talk to Scott just like we talk to any agent who wants to talk to us.

“I hesitate, because the more specific you get into it, the more it dignifies it. But I didn’t know Scott when I was hired, and I don’t think I met him, spoke to him, for the first 10 months I was here.”

For now, technically, it's difficult to overturn the MLB Player Association's leadership. Harry Marino has strong support from the minor leagues due to his work there, but will it be enough? Only time will tell.

