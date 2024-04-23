"Too good not to share" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley finds humor in Aaron Boone's ejection during husband's pitching performance

When the New York Yankees played the Oakland Athletics on Monday, a Carlos Rodón pitch created a flashpoint involving manager Aaron Boone. Boone felt Esteury Ruiz had swung at a pitch, and took umbrage at base umpire John Tumpane's decision.

Boone offered his thoughts and umpire Hunter Wendelsted fired back quickly and firmly. That appeared to be the end of it, but a fan's comments were heard by Wendelsted, who thinking it was Boone, ejected the Yankees manager. The umpire had no interest in his protests, which were heated, to say the least.

Carlos Rodón's wife, Ashley, took to her Instagram stories to share a clip from the play, finding humor in the situation. She captioned her clip:

"Too good not to share."

This quickly became one of the main talking points of a low-scoring game from which the A's emerged 2-0 winners. One aspect of the game that deserves a mention was the pitching. Carlos Rodón and JP Sears both had good days, with Rodón only allowing 1 hit in 7 innings, while Sears gave up 3 hits in 6 innings pitched.

You can see a clip of Boone's ejection below (warning: NSFW language):

Aaron Boone discusses ejection from Yankees vs. A's

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Yankees, and while Carlos Rodón's pitching was a highlight, failing to score a run against the A's was not. Speaking to reporters after the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was almost lost for words when discussing his ejection:

“It’s embarrassing,” Boone said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

One of the main talking points was Hunter Wendelsted saying, “I don’t care who said it, you’re gone.” Boone addressed this:

“Bulls—. What do you mean you don’t care? I did not say a word. It was above our dugout.

“I’m sure (it’s) human nature — I’m obviously more fiery and vocal than some. I’m sure it gets some people perked up, but overall I feel like I’m treated fairly.”

Aaron Boone and the Yankees will look to bounce back from the defeat on Tuesday when they face the A's for the second of their four-game series.

