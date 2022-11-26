The Texas Rangers and the St. Louis Cardinals were part of one of the craziest World Series games in history. Game Six was wild, with the game going back and forth for much of the game. It seemed all but over when the Rangers got out to a three-run lead by the eighth inning, but there was no quit in the Cardinals.

Allen Craig hit a solo bomb for St. Louis to bring the game to within two. David Freese then hit a two-run triple to tie the game and send it into extras. But Josh Hamilton hit a two-run homer in the 10th to put the Texas Rangers up two runs.

Down to their last out, Lance Berkman hit a single up the middle to score two Cardinals runners to tie the game. It was now up to the man who tied the game earlier, David Freese. He got a pitch that he liked and sent it into the batter's eye to win Game Six and move the series to Game Seven.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis I still can’t believe the Rangers lost Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. I still can’t believe the Rangers lost Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

It was one of the most exciting games in postseason history. I can still hear legendary broadcaster Joe Buck's, "We'll see you tomorrow night!" call after Freese walked it off.

Texas Rangers fans weren't too thrilled to be reminded of this devastating loss from 2011. It was a game that they wanted to forget entirely, as they had multiple chances to put the Cardinals away. The Cardinals would go on to beat the Rangers in Game Seven and win the World Series.

"You and me both, dude. All they needed was a fly ball to be caught," one fan explained.

Che†CF @chetleekowalski @Jared_Carrabis You and me both, dude. All they needed was a fly ball to be caught. @Jared_Carrabis You and me both, dude. All they needed was a fly ball to be caught.

"Too soon," responded another.

Andrew Valdez @DrizzyDrew06 @cashcultchanel @Jared_Carrabis He's got a point tho... I too, cannot believe the Rangers lost Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. Seems unfathomable to be one strike away multiple times and not win. @cashcultchanel @Jared_Carrabis He's got a point tho... I too, cannot believe the Rangers lost Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. Seems unfathomable to be one strike away multiple times and not win.

Jonathan @JonathanC2310 @Jared_Carrabis WHY WOULD YOU BRING THIS UP I WAS HAVING A GOOD DAY @Jared_Carrabis WHY WOULD YOU BRING THIS UP I WAS HAVING A GOOD DAY

Easy E @esheaff @Jared_Carrabis Such a poor effort by Cruz on Freese’s double in the 9th. Gotta run through that wall to clinch the series. @Jared_Carrabis Such a poor effort by Cruz on Freese’s double in the 9th. Gotta run through that wall to clinch the series.

Chris Anderson @toomuchanderson @Jared_Carrabis Top 5 WS. They were literally one strike away one two different occasions. Just unbelievable. The icing on the top was Joe Bucks call… “We will see you tomorrow night” @Jared_Carrabis Top 5 WS. They were literally one strike away one two different occasions. Just unbelievable. The icing on the top was Joe Bucks call… “We will see you tomorrow night”

Some Texas fans are still trying to suppress the memory. It was such a tough way to lose a game. They were one strike away from ending the game multiple times.

Others believe the 2011 World Series was one of the best World Series we have ever seen. Well, that is if you aren't a Texas Rangers fan.

Augie Nash @AugieNash



“We will see you tomorrow night” - Joe Buck



https://t.co/GBN2Vvk5n7



#STLCards #OTD 2011 - In Game 6 of the World Series, a baseball legend was born - twice! David Freese has one of the greatest clutch performances in the history of the World Series. #STLCards “We will see you tomorrow night” - Joe Buckhttps://t.co/GBN2Vvk5n7 #OTD 2011 - In Game 6 of the World Series, a baseball legend was born - twice! David Freese has one of the greatest clutch performances in the history of the World Series. #STLCards “We will see you tomorrow night” - Joe Buck https://t.co/GBN2Vvk5n7#STLCards

The Texas Rangers are looking to get back into contending form

NY Yankees v Texas Rangers

The Rangers are ready to get back to being competitive. They started off the off-season by bringing in Bruce Bochy as their new manager. They also brought in Mike Maddux, the brother of Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux, to be their new pitching coach.

With a fresh coaching staff, along with players like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia, the Rangers could surprise teams in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes