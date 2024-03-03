Top 10 funny memes as Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani & Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back singles for Dodgers: "Can't believe this is my life"

The only thing that trumps seeing Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman play together is seeing them score singles for their team. And that is exactly what transpired during the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies game.

The Dodgers signed Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract. They knew they were creating arguably the greatest 1-2-3 in baseball history as the Japanese sensation joined yearly MVP candidates Betts and Freeman.

The fearsome trio were on show in the first innings of their spring training game against the Rockies. Betts led off with a single to left field. Ohtani followed it up with a base hit to right field on a 1-2 count. Freeman scored Betts with a right-field single of his own and advanced Shohei. He would later score in the innings with the Dodgers taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first.

Dodgers have started the season in style

The Dodgers have been on a roll this spring training with a 9-1-1 record. They have only one loss against the Cincinnati Reds and a tie against the Angels. The team is 18 days from its opening series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul. The Dodgers look like a strong side with the potential to win the elusive World Series title.

A disappointing postseason in 2023 saw the Dodgers bumped out by the Arizona Diamondbacks. LA will hope to win its 8th World Series title with the trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

