Top 3 MLB teams who could surprise everyone in 2023

Entering the 2023 campaign, the usual teams will be contending for the title, yet there may be a few surprise MLB teams vying for the crown. While teams such as the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves have continued to steal the spotlight, there are a few under-the-radar teams who may shock the MLB universe.

After a hectic offseason that has seen more than 70 free agent signings, as well as several blockbuster trades, the MLB landscape has changed. We have seen star pitchers such as Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom change their MLB teams, as well as superstar shortstops seeking greener pastures.

Michael Bradburn @MWBII It’s never too early for some predictions, and I’ve got the National League side covered over at theScore. Trea Turner becoming the first to steal 50 bases since 2017? Mookie Betts joining Frank Robinson in the history books? And more! thescore.com/mlb/news/25307… It’s never too early for some predictions, and I’ve got the National League side covered over at theScore. Trea Turner becoming the first to steal 50 bases since 2017? Mookie Betts joining Frank Robinson in the history books? And more! thescore.com/mlb/news/25307… https://t.co/mk27SWslMg

While superstar free agent signings have taken center stage this offseason, three teams have made moves to improve their chances in 2023. The Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers, and Chicago Cubs are among those teams.

1. The Seattle Mariners may be one of the most surprising MLB teams in 2023

After reaching the postseason for the first time since 2001, the Seattle Mariners have made it a point to become perennial World Series contenders. In 2022 the Mariners not only reached the playoffs but enjoyed a true breakout season from their rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez.

En route to securing the American League Rookie of the Year Award, J-Rod became only the third rookie in history to record 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

ESPN @espn Breaking: All-Star OF Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources told @JeffPassan Breaking: All-Star OF Teoscar Hernández has been traded to the Seattle Mariners from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources told @JeffPassan. https://t.co/223juze1L6

While the Mariners remained quiet in the free-agent market, they did acquire two key pieces in trades: Teoscar Hernandez and Kolten Wong. The two new additions should provide the Mariners with additional power and consistency to their already strong lineup.

2. The Milwaukee Brewers

Constantly underrated and sometimes forgotten, the Milwaukee Brewers may be one of the most surprising MLB teams next season. The reason why? They may control the best pitching duo in the MLB: Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff.

Last season, Burnes was one of the best pitchers in the MLB, compiling a 12-8 record with a 2.94 ERA and 243 strikeouts. If he continues his evolution, he should be able to help the Brewers reach the postseason.

The Brewers have enjoyed one of the most underrated offseasons among MLB teams. The additions of Jesse Winker, Owen Miller, Wade Miley, Abraham Toro, William Contreras, and Bryse Wilson will help round out a solid roster that finished 86-76 last year.

3. The Chicago Cubs

Unlike the Milwaukee Brewers, the Chicago Cubs have been one of the loudest MLB teams this offseason. Not only did the club say goodbye to longtime stars Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras, but they made several splashes on the free agent market.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Here is how the Chicago Cubs are looking heading into the 2023 season Here is how the Chicago Cubs are looking heading into the 2023 season 🐻⚾️ https://t.co/lOHmjmPyyN

In an attempt to return to the postseason, the Chicago Cubs added the likes of Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, Brad Boxberger, Tucker Barnhart, Jameson Taillon, and Eric Hosmer. The completely revamped Cubs lineup should dramatically improve the Chicago team that finished 74-88 last year.

The stage is set for all three teams to make a big impression. Which team do you think will come out on top from the chaos? Let us know.

