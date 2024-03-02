Top 3 position player free agents left to be signed after Matt Chapman-Giants deal

Third baseman Matt Chapman's announcement of a three-year, $54 million deal with the San Francisco Giants marks one of the final major free agency signings of the offseason. However, some names still remain uncommitted.

With the beginning of the regular season less than a month away, several names continue to hold out. Whether it be by their own choice, or by market conditions, some hidden gems remain ripe for the plucking.

In light of the Chapman deal, let's examine three position players who remain on the market as the 2024 season draws closer by the hour.

Three position players who remain attractive free agents

3. Yuli Gurriel

In 2017, a year after defecting from Cuba, Yuli Gurriel hit .299/.332/.486 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs. Although the 39-year old may never record stats like that again, Gurriel remains a good, experienced, and discounted option for a club looking for a leader in the locker room. A member of the Miami Marlins last season, Gurriel still managed to appear in 108 games, and likely has some MLB calibre hitting left in him. Moreover, it appears as though the aged Gurriel wants to come back.

"Yuli Gurriel pinch-hit RBI knock for the lead! The Marlins with a HUGE ninth inning rally!" - Talkin' Baseball

2. Adam Duvall

After inking a one-year contract with the Boston Red Sox last year, expectations were not exceedingly high for outfielder Adam Duvall. However, the 2021 NL RBI leader still managed to connect for 21 home runs, and hit .247, his highest average since 2019. A versatile bat who can be used at several spots in the field, Adam Duvall remains an option for teams looking to diversify their outfield. Despite his consistency slowing down, Adam Duvall can still contribute offensively.

"HAVE A DAY, ADAM DUVALL! Red Sox walk it off to win 9-8!@ - Locked in Red Sox

1. Michael A. Taylor

Despite his 6-foot-4 frame, outfielder Michael A. Taylor can run. During his 2023 campaign as a member of the Minnesota Twins, Taylor hit .220/.278/.442 with 21 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. A World Series winner with the 2019 Nationals, Taylor presents a speedy option, liable to make any team more dangerous on the base path. At just 32, Taylor also likely has several good years of playing ability left.

"Michael A Taylor with the diving catch!" - Mr Matthew CFB

