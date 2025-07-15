Top 3 wild moments in 2025 Home Run Derby ft. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Shohei Ohtani

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 15, 2025 06:27 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Week: Home Run Derby - Source: Getty
Top 3 wild moments in 2025 Home Run Derby ft. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Shohei Ohtani - Source: Getty

There were no baseball games for fans on Monday, but MLB fans had their fill of entertainment thanks to an ultra-competitive 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta.

This year's Home Run Derby featured several high-octane moments that included Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz's jaw-dropping 513-foot home run.

We take a look at the top 3 wild moments from the Derby on Monday:

Jazz Chisholm makes bizarre comment after Derby failure.

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. came into the Home Run Derby with high expectations as the slugger has been in red-hot form since his return from injury last month.

However, it was a disappointing night for the Yankees' second baseman as he managed just three home runs on 37 swings, failing to make it out of the first round.

Following his lackluster outing, Chisholm made a bizarre comment, saying:

"I wasn't trying to mess up my swing," said Chisholm. "I ain't worried about it."

His comment received backlash on social media with fans questioning his participation in the tournament.

Shohei Ohtani shares hilarious moment with Robert Suarez

Three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will feature in his fifth All-Star game this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers star was present at the ball park during the Home Run Derby.

San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez, who had hit Ohtani during an intense series finale on June 19, was also present as part of the National League roster. On Monday, the Dodgers two-way star was seen pretending to be hurt by Suarez's pitch last month.

The Padres reliever saw the funny side of Ohtani's as the duo shared smiles and a handshake.

Cal Raleigh prevailed by less than an inch

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh's historic season continues to flourish as the MLB home run leader took home the prize at the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday night.

While Raleigh defeated Tampa Bay RaRays'unior Caminero, 18-15 in the final round to win the title, the Mariners catcher had a nervy moment in the first round.

Raleigh hit 17 home runs in the first round, joint fourth most with Brent Rooker. However, only one of them could have progressed to the next round onbased onho hit the longest home run.

Both players struck a 470-foot home run in the first round. However, Raleigh's homer travelled 0.96 inches more than Rooker's 470.54-foot hit, enabling the Mariners catcher prto progresso the next round.

Chaitanya Prakash

