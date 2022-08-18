Top 5 MLB teams that have improved the most since the All-Star break

Since the All-Star break, the direction of many MLB teams has changed. Here's a look at the five MLB teams that have improved the most since the All-Star break.

#5 Houston Astros

Alex Bregman celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during last night's Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox game in Chicago, Illinois.

The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in all of baseball for much of the 2022 season. The scary thing is, the team has gotten much better since the All-Star break.

The team made several deadline moves, including the acquisition of slugger Trey Mancini and catcher Christian Vazquez. The team has gone 16-11 and holds a commanding lead in the American League West and has overtaken the Yankees for the best record in the American League.

#4 Philadelphia Phillies

Garrett Stubbs celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during an MLB Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds game.

The Phillies have gone 16-8 since the break and appear to be playoff contenders.

The team acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline. This provided depth on both the pitching and hitting side. The Phillies are still without their best player in Bryce Harper, who is expected to return at some point before the season's end.

When Harper returns, the Phillies will be a legitimate World Series contender in the National League.

#3 Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton delivers a pitch during an MLB New York Mets v Atlanta Braves game.

The Atlanta Braves have been on a roll in the second half, going 16-8. The team is just 3.5 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East. It seems that just about everything is clicking for the team.

The Braves have averaged 5.4 runs per game and have given up just 3.6 runs per game in that same time frame.

#2 New York Mets

Carlos Carrasco delivers a pitch during an MLB New York Mets v Atlanta Braves game.

The Mets have gone an impressive 18-7 since the All-Star break. The return of starting pitcher Jacob deGrom from injury and the acquisition of several key platoon bats make the team look better than ever.

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts celebrates with teammates following a solo home run during last night's MLB Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have solidified themselves as the clear favorites to win the World Series. The team's record sits at an incredible 80-35 and has been 21-5 since the All-Star break.

At this rate of winning, the Dodgers may very well threaten the 2001 Seattle Mariner's record of 116 wins in a season. Only time will tell if this can be accomplished; regardless, it will be entertaining to watch.

