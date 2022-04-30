Top 5 MLB players who are vegan

A large part of an MLB player's success has to do with his lifestyle. More specifically, it has a lot to do with his diet. What a professional athlete puts into his body has a significant impact on his on-field performance.

The following athletes have taken that lesson to heart by adopting a healthy lifestyle. For some on this list, it's turned their careers around. For others, it has magnified their abilities in a noticeable way. Here are the top five MLB players who have become vegan.

#5 Tony La Russa, MLB Manager

Though Tony La Russa was an MLB utility player at one point, he's known for his work as the manager of several World Series contending teams. He kicked off his managerial career by leading the Oakland A's to three straight American League West pennants between 1988 and 1990.

He won a World Series in Oakland in 1989 and two more as a manager of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006 and 2011. La Russa now manages the Chicago White Sox, returning to the dugout for the 2022 season.

A big reason why former MLB second baseman La Russa can manage at 77 is because of the diet he has stuck to throughout his career.

#4 Pat Neshek, MLB Reliever

For over a decade, Pat Neshek has attributed his two MLB All-Star games, performance, and longevity to his strict vegan diet. The MLB relief specialist has maintained a high performance mainly due to his positive eating habits and lifestyle. Neshek had his best years in the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen during their World Series championship runs guided by manager Tony La Russa. He has remained effective throughout his career. He sports a 2.82 ERA over his 13-year career. His performance is a perfect testament to his healthy lifestyle that he remain faithful to today.

#3 C.C. Sabathia, Starting Pitcher

It's a shame that Sabathia's statistics were jaded with the lingering effects of alcohol addiction. Who knows what monstrous numbers he could have put up if the drink hadn't gotten to him. What helped him play well into his late 30s, however, was his turnaround from being an alcoholic to being a devout vegan. To this day, he credits his health and longevity to his vegan diet. We're glad he made that change, or we wouldn't have been able to enjoy his final season in New York Yankee pinstripes. He finished his career with 3,093 strikeouts and a lifetime ERA of 3.74.

#2 Josh Donaldson, Third Baseman

Following a string of unfortunate injuries in 2018, Josh Donaldson struggled to stay healthy. In a last-ditch effort to spare what seemed to be a derailed MLB career, Donaldson turned to a healthy vegan diet. In the wake of his dietary changes, his career fortunes turned instantantly in 2019. Because of this change, at age 36 he's healthier and stronger than he's ever been in his life.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally



has more. Josh Donaldson changed to a plant-based diet nearly a year ago. The change has helped him become healthier and stay active on the field. @KelsWingert has more. Josh Donaldson changed to a plant-based diet nearly a year ago. The change has helped him become healthier and stay active on the field. @KelsWingert has more. https://t.co/dA9jpTHqV0

"Josh Donaldson changed to a plant-based diet over a year ago. The change has helped him become healthier and stay active on the field." - @ Bally Sports: Braves

For the first time since 2017, Donaldson played over 150 games, logging a .280 batting average and took home the 2019 Comeback Player of the Year Award. He has continued to replicate his power numbers and is a mainstay at the heart of the Yankees lineup. Needless to say, his vegan lifestyle has altered the trajectory of the 36-year-old's MLB career.

#1 Mookie Betts, Outfielder

In 2021, the Los Angeles Dodgers five-time All-Star made his complete transition to a vegan lifestyle public. His hashtag #LifeIsBetterVegan says it all in the following Instagram post.

"Yesterday's Game Day Look and Dinner!" - @ Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts credits his wife, Brianna Hammonds, for making the important life decision. If that's the case, the Dodgers should be thanking Hammonds for her influence, as it's evidently helped him remain healthy and productive through his Dodgers tenure. It's no wonder he's continued to produce at a high level while remaining healthy as a well-rounded top tier player in the field, at the plate, and in the basepaths.

