Top 9 most outrageous food items hitting MLB ballparks on Opening Day 2025 

Snacking on delicious foods is certainly one of the major attractions for fans entering a major league ballpark. MLB teams are constantly innovating the various items sold at their stadiums for fans willing to spend their hard-earned money at the concession stand.

Ad

Here's a closer look at the top nine wildest new food items at MLB ballparks on Opening Day 2025.

Top 9 wildest new food items at MLB ballparks on Opening Day 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 9 craziest new food items at MLB ballparks on Opening Day 2025 (Image Source: IMAGN)

#9. Filthy Mac Fries (Arizona Diamondbacks)

Ad

Trending

The dish consists of random ingredients, such as white cheddar mac and cheese, pork belly bacon and crispy onions, thrown together with Cajun sauce.

#8. Polish Cannonballs (Pittsburgh Pirates)

A tribute to the Polish Hill community, these are fried balls full of egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon and cheddar cheese.

#7. Warehouse Burger (Baltimore Orioles)

Strictly for those with a hefty appetite, this burger features two beef patties, queso and fried onions packed with a pretzel bun.

Ad

#6. Celebration Cake Milkshake (Chicago White Sox)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Celebrating the 125th anniversary of the franchise, this shake contains cake and ice cream blended up and served in a cup with cake chunks and a cookie.

#5. Daddy McDog (Houston Astros)

A footlong dog that is topped with brisket, mac and cheese and fried pickles that might need more than one person to finish it.

#4. Helmet Tiramisu (New York Yankees)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans at Yankee Stadium can now have their pastries without the worry of them melting down as they are putting their tiramisu inside protective helmets.

#3. S'mores Quesadillas (Philadelphia Phillies)

The Phillies have come up with an ingenious trick of filling s'mores inside the quesadilla, which prevents the melted chocolate from dripping out.

#2. What Up Corndog (Seattle Mariners)

The Mariners have come up with a peculiar corndog covered in a green honey-battered, spicy and crunchy coating.

Ad

#1. Cotton Candy Fries (Toronto Blue Jays)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rogers Centre is truly pushing boundaries by combining two staple stadium classics, cotton candy and French fries, before covering them with a blue sauce.

Which wild food item are you most excited to try on Opening Day at MLB stadiums across the country? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback