Top MLB Bet for Monday, June 3: San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels

MLB bettors will be keeping an eye on the San Diego Padres as they make their way north to battle the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. The California rivals will kick off their three-game series on Monday night with both teams looking to get things rolling.

Entering Monday's action, the San Diego Padres should have a slight advantage over the Los Angeles Angels for a number of reasons. For those looking to make their bets tonight, FanDuel is giving the Padres a -144 edge to win over the Angels, while also giving them a +114 to win by more than 1.5 runs.

The pitching duel between Matt Waldron and Tyler Anderson has MLB bettors favoring the Padres

Monday night's matchup will see veteran starter Tyler Anderson taking to the mound for the Los Angeles Angels. On the other side of the diamond is San Diego's Matt Waldron, who has made a name for himself by being one of the few knuckleball starters in the MLB.

So far this season, Waldron has posted a 3-5 record with a 4.26 ERA and 60 strikeouts. Although those numbers leave much to be desired, the Angels will be without a number of their offensive stars, including Mike Trout. Entering Monday's action, the Angels ranked 11th in the MLB in strikeouts (515) and 19th in runs scored (243).

How to watch the match-up between Los Angeles and San Diego

The matchup between the two Californian teams is slated to kick off at 9:38 PM ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. For those in the Los Angeles area, the game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports West, however, it will be available for streamers outside of the region. MLB.TV users, for example, will be able to stream the game as long as they are outside of the BSW region.

Predictions, key players, and best bets for the Padres v. Angels on June 3

Given the current form that both teams are in, the best bet will likely be on San Diego walking away with victory. Even though San Diego has a number of talented players on their roster, including Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., one of their best players historically against Tyler Anderon has been Ha-Seong Kim. The infielder has gone 5-for-12 against him throughout his career, so a base hit bet is certainly in play.

Another solid bet for Monday's game would be choosing Matt Waldron to throw over 4.5 strikeouts. Waldron has recorded six or more strikeouts in each of his past four games, and given the Angels' offensive struggles, it could be a worthwhile bet.

