Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Bryan Reynolds, Paul Goldschmidt, and more for 8-game main slate on May 24, 2025

Friday’s 8-game MLB main slate might not have the volume of a full board, but it’s loaded with spots to attack if you know where to look. With arms like Max Fried and Framber Valdez offering stability at solid price points, and Bryan Woo lurking as a sneaky strikeout play, the pitching pool tonight feels both reliable and loaded with tournament-winning upside.

On the hitting side, it’s a perfect mix of star power and dirt-cheap value. Aaron Judge and Kyle Tucker headline the slate’s premium bats, while under-the-radar names like Bryan Reynolds and Will Benson bring legit upside at a discount. Whether you’re chasing single-entry cash or hunting GPP fireworks, this slate’s built for smart pivots and bold calls.

Top MLB DFS Picks Today

Top Pitching Options:

Max Fried - $8,300 DraftKings; $11,000 FanDuel

Max Fried’s quietly piecing together a rock-solid season with a 1.29 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62.2 innings. He’s been dialed in over his last few starts, mixing his curve and sinker beautifully while limiting hard contact. At this price, getting ace potential without the premium tag.

Framber Valdez - $8,900 DraftKings; $10,200 FanDuel

Framber Valdez keeps doing what Valdez does, chewing up innings, generating ground balls, and piling up strikeouts when it counts. He’s sitting on a 3.57 ERA with 59 punchouts over 63 innings, and his ability to neutralize lefties makes him a reliable anchor on both sites.

Bryan Woo - $8,700 DraftKings; $10,400 FanDuel

Bryan Woo’s been a strikeout machine when he’s locked in, sporting a 2.65 ERA and 55 strikeouts in just 57.2 innings. He’s flashed big-time swing-and-miss stuff against righty-heavy lineups, and tonight’s matchup lines up nicely for a ceiling game if his command holds.

Top Hitting Targets:

Paul Goldschmidt - $5,300 DraftKings; $3,800 FanDuel

Goldy’s heating up at the dish, batting .335 with five homers and 26 RBIs so far. His .875 OPS speaks to how well he’s squaring up the baseball lately, and he’s historically crushed lefties, a matchup edge everyone wants in DFS cores tonight.

Kyle Tucker - $6,600 DraftKings; $4,400 FanDuel

Kyle Tucker’s been a beast this season, slashing .310 with 15 bombs and 42 RBIs. He’s also swiped 10 bags, adding bonus upside on the bases. His combo of power and speed makes him a multi-category hammer you can build around on a slate like this.

Aaron Judge - $7,100 DraftKings; $5,300 FanDuel

What more can you say about Judge right now? He’s mashing to the tune of a .398 average with 17 homers and 45 RBIs. Every time he steps to the plate, he’s a legit threat to leave the yard, and his .487 OBP means he’s always a DFS factor.

Value Plays:

Bryan Reynolds - $3,600 DraftKings; $3,000 FanDuel

Reynolds has been sneaky good lately, batting .211 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. Hitting in the heart of the Pirates’ order, he’s a great value bat who can run into one against weaker pitching, especially at this price.

Will Benson - $3,500 DraftKings; $3,000 FanDuel

Benson’s flashed power-speed upside with a .333 average, five homers, and one stolen base. He’s the kind of low-rostered tournament play that can swing a GPP with one big night, especially if he draws a favorable lineup spot.

Chase Meidroth - $3,400 DraftKings; $2,600 FanDuel

Meidroth’s only logged 1 home run and 5 RBIs, but he’s shown solid plate discipline with a .309 BA and contact skills. At this near-minimum salary, he’s a plug-and-play value if you’re looking to jam in the big bats around premium pitching.

