Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Gavin Lux, Kerry Carpenter & more for April 21, 2025

There are only eight MLB games today, which means only a select few starting pitchers and hitters are available for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players. Some of the best hitters are off today, and some of the aces in the league are not on the schedule. For a classic six-game slate, though, there are some options to keep an eye on.

Top Pitchers for MLB DFS

Robbie Ray (7500 on DraftKings; 8400 on FanDuel)

Robbie Ray isn't off to a great start, but he's due to bounce back soon. He's still 3-0 on the year with a 4.19 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 21 strikeouts. Today, he's up against the Milwaukee Brewers, making him one of the better picks in a limited slate.

Hunter Brown (9000 on DraftKings; 10500 on FanDuel)

Hunter Brown is off to a good start for the Houston Astros. The ace is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP (eighth in baseball) and 22 strikeouts. Today, he's up against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving him a pretty decent matchup.

Spencer Schwellenbach (9500 on DraftKings; 9800 on FanDuel)

Start Spencer Schwellenbach (Imagn)

Spencer Schwellenbach is entering must-start territory for DFS. This year, he's 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.85 WHIP (ninth in MLB) and 22 strikeouts. The Atlanta Braves ace gets to face the St. Louis Cardinals, who have admittedly been good on offense this year.

Top Hitters for MLB DFS April 21

Fernando Tatis Jr. (6000 on DraftKings; 4300 on FanDuel)

Fernando Tatis Jr. is raking this season. He ranks fourth or better in average, home runs and OPS this year. The San Diego Padres star is also 16th in RBI, so pick him no matter what.

Elly De La Cruz (5800 on DraftKings; 4000 on FanDuel)

Elly De La Cruz is one of those hitters who can hit home runs and steal bases at any given point in a game. The Cincinnati Reds star is good for DFS in that regard, and he's playing well. He's fifth in MLB with 22 RBI.

Jackson Chourio (5500 on DraftKings; 3800 on FanDuel)

Pick Jackson Chourio for DFS (Imagn)

Jackson Chourio is a well-rounded player, though he's not on fire right now. Still, the Brewers outfielder has five home runs, 19 RBI, and an OPS nearing .800 as he continues to get better.

Budget picks for MLB DFS

Kerry Carpenter (4200 on DraftKings; 3000 on FanDuel)

Kerry Carpenter is on a discount right now, and you can take advantage of it. The Detroit Tigers hitter is playing well right now with a .315 average, .899 OPS and five home runs.

Gavin Lux (3400 on DraftKings; 2600 on FanDuel)

Gavin Lux is cheaper today as well, and he can be a nice budget pick. The Cincinnati Reds star has no home runs, but he is still hitting over .300 and has an .818 OPS this year, numbers hard to find in the budget range.

Eric Wagaman (3100 on DraftKings; 2400 on FanDuel)

Eric Wagaman is a good DFS pick (Imagn)

Eric Wagaman is not having a brilliant season so far. He's been decent (.267 average, two home runs, and a .767 OPS), but he has a good matchup with Aaron Nola, a pitcher struggling this year.

