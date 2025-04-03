Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Kristian Campbell, Trea Turner & more for April 3, 2025

Thursday's MLB schedule is relatively slow with just five games on schedule. That will limit the DFS options available throughout the day, but there is still a chance to put together a solid lineup for a three-game main slot.

Some top pitchers and hitters stand out right away, and you can also find some budget picks. Here are the names of the top players you will want to target, and the prices they are going for.

Top MLB DFS Pitchers: Apr 3

Hunter Brown ($9500 on DraftKings; $10000 on FanDuel)

Hunter Brown: Houston Astros - Source: Imagn

Hunter Brown will be on the mound for the Houston Astros on Thursday as he faces off against the Minnesota Twins. Brown is able to rack up the strikeouts in a hurry, and that is going to be something to keep an eye on in this matchup.

Joe Ryan ($9000 on DraftKings; $9400 on FanDuel)

Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan will square off against the Astros on Thursday, and he is facing a team that doesn't do much hitting. This should be a chance to take Ryan in a favorable matchup.

Tanner Houck ($7500 on DraftKings; $9200 on FanDuel)

Tanner Houck - Source: Imagn

After doing well in his first start, Tanner Houck will make his second start of the season for the Boston Red Sox. Look for Houck to have another good game as he is able to rack up the strikeouts.

Top MLB DFS Hitters: Apr 3

Trea Turner ($5600 on DraftKings; $3700 on FanDuel)

Trea Turner: Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn

Trea Turner is off to a great start for the Philadelphia Phillies, and they are a team that can score runs on offense. Turner will get on base on Thursday and be able to score runs as well.

Yordan Alvarez ($5800 on DraftKings; $3500 on FanDuel)

Yordan Alvarez is having a solid season - Source: Imagn

It's been a rough start for the Astros, but Yordan Alvarez has been hitting well. Alvarez should be able to do some damage on offense on Thursday as he looks to carry the Astros.

Jarren Duran ($5700 on DraftKings; $3900 on FanDuel)

Jarren Duran and the Red Sox need to do more damage on offense, and the youngster is a big key. Look for Duran to have success in this matchup as he will drive in some runs.

Top MLB DFS Budget picks: Apr 3

Wilyer Abreu ($4300 on DraftKings; $3000 on FanDuel)

Wilyer Abreu has already belted two home runs and is hitting .500 to begin the 2025 season for the Red Sox. Abreu has seen his DFS price increase, but he's still cheaper than some other big MLB names.

Max Kepler ($4100 on DraftKings; $2800 on FanDuel)

Max Kepler is a proven veteran, and he always seems to deliver for the Minnesota Twins. As a value pick, Kepler is going to be a player to watch on Thursday.

Kristian Campbell ($3500 on DraftKings; $2400 on FanDuel)

Kristian Campbell: Boston Red Sox - Source: Imagn

Kristian Campbell might be a rookie, but it hasn't taken him long to show what he can do at the MLB level. With a strange lineup for the Red Sox, look for Campbell to do some damage.

