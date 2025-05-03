Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Leo Rivas, Shohei Ohtani & more for May 3, 2025

It's a compact six-game MLB DFS slate starting at 6:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, but don't let the smaller slate fool you. There's no shortage of elite bats and quality arms up for grabs.

With Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz all in action, along with a pair of interesting budget bats, tonight’s contests offer a strong mix of proven stars and high-upside sleepers.

Spencer Schwellenbach and veteran Jose Quintana head the pitching pool, while a few mid-tier and value bats like Leo Rivas and Jon Berti provide sneaky value in favorable matchups.

Whether chasing the ceiling in GPPs or building safe cash lineups, this slate demands smart roster balance and attention to recent form trends heading into tonight’s games.

Top Pitchers

Spencer Schwellenbach (ATL) – $9,700 DK / $9,200 FD

Schwellenbach has been a reliable arm for the Braves, boasting a 2.87 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP this season. His ability to keep baserunners off and in command on the mound makes him a solid choice against the visiting team.

Jose Quintana (MIL) – $8,500 DK / $8,900 FD

Jose Quintana could be a good DFS pitcher pick today - Source: Imagn

Quintana is 4-0 with a robust 1.14 ERA and is as steady as can be. His experience and consistency make him an excellent DFS player, especially in games with anticipated running support.

Jameson Taillon (CHC) – $7,500 DK / $8,600 FD

Taillon has showcased moments of brilliance, including a recent seven-inning outing where he allowed only one run. With a 4.01 ERA and 1.10 WHIP, he represents a cost-effective option with significant potential for rewards.

Hottest Hitters

Shohei Ohtani (LAD) – $6,200 DK / $4,500 FD

Shohei Ohtani is today's top hitter pick - Source: Imagn

Ohtani continues to be a threat in the box with a .277 batting average and seven home runs with a .919 OPS. His power and reliability are essential for DFS rosters.

Bobby Witt Jr. (KC) – $5,300 DK / $3,800 FD

Bobby Witt Jr.'s 22-game hitting streak was broken on Friday, but he remains one of the greatest all-around threats out of an offense for the Royals.

At a seasonal average of .312 and three home runs, his contribution via power and speed makes him an incredible top-of-the-line player in DFS, especially because he has good pitching matchups coming his way.

Elly De La Cruz (CIN) – $4,500 DK / $3,900 FD

De La Cruz offers a mix of power and velocity, hitting .268 with five home runs and 24 RBIs. His aggressive play style can lead to significant fantasy contributions, especially against less powerful pitchers.

Budget Picks

J.P. Crawford (SEA) – $3,200 DK / $2,800 FD

J.P. Crawford could be a great budget pick today - Source: Imagn

Crawford is solid for steady production with a .292 batting average and 16 RBIs. His ability to get on base and play well across many categories makes him worth inserting into your budget.

Leo Rivas (SEA) – $2,900 DK / $2,300 FD

Leo Rivas has been steady in limited playing time, hitting .355 with a .855 OPS. His recent trend makes him a sleeper candidate for DFS lineups.

Jon Berti (CHC) – $2,900 DK / $2,300 FD

Jon Berti has a .306 batting average and provides versatility in the order. His speed and contact skills can create multiple scoring chances, delivering value at bargain rates.

