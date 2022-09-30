Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate clinching a wildcard spot in the 2022 postseason: "Congratulations Boys, now let's get the big one", "Couldn't possibly be happier to hear this!"

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially clinched a playoff spot this season, and their fans could not be happier. A Boston Red Sox victory over the Baltimore Orioles sent the Blue Jays into the postseason. The Orioles put up a good run to try to steal away a playoff spot, but came up short during the final week of the season.

The Blue Jays enter the playoffs relatively healthy, with their stars playing well. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and George Springer are all playing at a high level, generating strong offense. On the mound, Alex Manoah and Jordan Romano will be two of the most feared pitchers in the American League playoffs.

The Toronto Blue Jays were quick to announce the clinching of a playoff spot on Twitter.

For fans who have followed and supported the team all season, this is a very special day. In many ways, it is a reward for months of commitment and dedication. True celebrations like this do not come around often, and are worth enjoying.

This will be the Blue Jays' first playoff appearance since 2020, when they were swept in the first round. Blue Jays fans hope that is a fate that can be avoided this time.

Clinching a playoff spot on an off-day may be anticlimactic, but it counts all the same. The team's celebration will still happen and be seen, it just won't be as immediate as some fans would hope for.

The American League playoffs will be an absolute gauntlet this season. With so many good teams, it is vital for the Toronto Blue Jays to find every advantage they can.

Toronto might still be a hockey town, but this playoff run has an opportunity to grow the game and earn new fans.

The Toronto Blue Jays will be battling for a World Series title this year, and they have the talent needed to go all the way.

The Toronto Blue Jays stars will need to be at their best in the playoffs to win it all

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

To beat teams like the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros in the playoffs, their stars need to shine. That is exactly what the Blue Jays will hope for from "Vladdy". Last year, Guerrero Jr. was an MVP candidate who may have won were it not for Shohei Ohtani.

If the Blue Jays can make a deep playoff run, it will almost certainly come off the bat of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far