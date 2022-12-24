The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Gold Glove Award finalist Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Toronto is sending a package of players in exchange for Varsho. They're sending catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Toronto has been searching for a left-handed batting outfielder, and they've acquired a great one. He's coming off a solid season with the Diamondbacks in 2022, where he hit .235/.302/.443 with 27 home runs.

He was a Gold Glove Award finalist alongside Mookie Betts and Juan Soto in right field. Betts would go on to win his six-straight Gold Glove Award, but it's great company to be in for Varsho.

Toronto fans couldn't be happier with the trade. They thought this move was perfect for a team that was coming off a disappointing end to their season last year.

"Absolutely amazing. What a move!!!" one fan tweeted.

"BRB buying a jersey," another fan explained.

They think they have added a piece that will significantly improve the team next season. And with him going into his fourth MLB season, he's still growing into the player he wants to be.

Finnian LaPierre @FinnOilersJays @BlueJays @DaultonVarsho25 Varsho, Kiermeier and Springer. This will be a heck of an outfield. Varsho can also hit. Will miss Lourdes, but great trade! @BlueJays @DaultonVarsho25 Varsho, Kiermeier and Springer. This will be a heck of an outfield. Varsho can also hit. Will miss Lourdes, but great trade!

Some Toronto Blue Jays fans have expressed their sadness at seeing Loude Gurriel Jr. go, but the team is getting better for it. Not only does Varsho play well in the outfield, but he also has experience catching and playing first base. They could even play him in center field on occasion.

Varsho gives the lineup more flexibility while adding a left-handed bat. Their lineup was right-handed heavy coming into the off-season.

The Toronto Blue Jays need to do all they can to keep up in their division

Wild Card Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two

The Toronto Blue Jays play in arguably one of the toughest divisions across the league. The New York Yankees are always a team with enough money to be competitive every year. They also have to deal with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and the young but promising Baltimore Orioles.

They have to do all that they can to compete in their division. There are no roll-over teams in the American League East. The extended playoff format helps them significantly.

Adding Varsho has made them a more complete and more flexible team than they were last season. It will be interesting to see how good this Toronto Blue Jays team is next season.

