The Toronto Blue Jays played a fantastic series against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. They took the first two games of the three-game series, setting them up to complete the sweep on Sunday.

It was a great back-and-fourth game that saw the Blue Jays down one run in the ninth inning. This led to Danny Janses muscling out a single off of closer Raisel Iglesias, scoring two runs and winning the game.

It was a great ending to a great series by the Blue Jays. The series should give the team a significant boost of confidence, knowing they shut down one of the best teams in the league.

The win on Sunday improves Toronto's record to 24-16. They are in third place in the American League East, six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They could gain some ground with the Rays starting to cool off a bit.

"Grab the BROOM boys," one fan tweeted.

"Wow, wow, wow! Great game!" another fan tweeted.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are over the moon with their team's performance over the weekend. The Atlanta Braves are a great baseball team, and Toronto handled them with little problem.

Toronto could not have had a better weekend. They'll be heading into their next couple of series with some confidence.

Toronto Blue Jays have some key series coming up

While the Toronto Blue Jays had a great weekend, they can't soak it up too much. They have a few key series coming up that could really shake up the American League East.

They start a four-game series against the New York Yankees starting on Monday. The Yankees have been playing some good baseball lately. This could be a great series between the two clubs.

After that, the Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series. With the young talent stacked across that roster, the Orioles are never easy to play. Their offense can run up the score in a matter of minutes and run away with the game.

Then, Toronto takes on the Tampa Bay Rays. This will surely be a test for the Blue Jays, as the Rays have nearly looked unstoppable to start the season. They hold the best record in all of baseball at 31-11.

If Toronto can have a successful next three series, they could change the landscape of the AL East standings.

