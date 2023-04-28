The Toronto Blue Jays kick off their weekend series against the Seattle Mariners on Friday. This marks the first time Teoscar Hernandez has returned to Toronto since being traded in the offseason. He was traded for Adam Macko and Erik Swanson.

It was a tough move for the club as Hernandez was a fan favorite. He brought a lot of life into the dugout. He's been missed, as can clearly be seen from his former teammates running over to embrace him.

Hernandez spent six seasons in Toronto. He was a great bat in the middle of their order. During his time in Toronto, he only failed to hit under 20 home runs once, and that was during the 2020 shortened season.

The Blue Jays decided to move past Hernandez as they were right-handedly dominant in their lineup. They wanted to create a more balanced lineup for this season.

"The way Springer ran up to him," one fan tweeted.

"I might cry actually!" another fan tweeted.

Toronto Blue Jays fans, much like the players, missed Teoscar Hernandez. It's always hard to see a player who has spent so much time with the team leaving and playing elsewhere.

Seeing a player leave an organization with no hard feelings is great. It makes for awesome reuniting moments like this, which all fans can appreciate.

While struggling early, the Toronto Blue Jays have turned it around

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

It took a bit before the Toronto Blue Jays could get their bats going. Their core sluggers like Vladirmir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Bo Bichette didn't homer until a couple of series into the season.

The team is now firing on all cylinders. They're coming off a series against the Chicago White Sox, where they outscored them 20-2. While the White Sox are currently playing uninspiring ball, the feat is still impressive.

They're coming into Friday with a 16-9 record, which is good for third in the American League East. They're 4.5 games behind the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays, who don't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon.

Toronto will play a three-game series against Seattle before they face the Boston Red Sox in a four-game series. This series could be great for the Blue Jays. They can distance themselves from Boston in the division if they play their cards right.

