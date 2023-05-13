The Toronto Blue Jays knew they had their work cut out for them with their weekend series against the Atlanta Braves. They blanked the Braves in the first game of the series, 3-0, as Chris Bassitt threw a complete game.

In the second game of the series, they played just as well. They beat the Brave 5-2, taking the series lead to 2-0. They'll look to complete the sweep on Sunday as they hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi, who is 5-0 for the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto didn't hit a home run in the game, but they had timely hits. Bo Bichette led the way for the offense as he went 2-4 with two RBIs. He was the only Toronto batter to have multiple hits in the game.

Pitcher Jose Berrios pitched well in their Saturday victory. He went 5.2 innings pitched, giving up two runs on three strikeouts. The bullpen was perfect in relief as they shut down the Braves' bats.

"Great game!!! Berrios is back!!!" one fan tweeted.

"What a W," another fan tweeted.

It's been two great games from the Toronto Blue Jays, and fans couldn't be happier. The Atlanta Braves have looked like one of the top teams to start the season. Taking the series from them is huge with the way they've started the season.

It will be interesting to see if Kikuchi can extend his undefeated streak on Sunday. The fan base would become ecstatic if they were to sweep the Braves.

Toronto Blue Jays have some big series coming up

Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays finish up the series against the Braves and then get ready for a couple of division opponents. They start a four-game series with the New York Yankees on Monday. After that, they take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game series. After those two series, the Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays in a four-game series.

Toronto has a rough stretch ahead of them that will truly test them. The Yankees have been playing good baseball lately, and they will surely give the Blue Jays a tough time.

If the Blue Jays can have a successful couple of series, they could change the pace of the American League East. They currently sit in third place in the division, six games behind the Rays.

All eyes will be on the Blue Jays over these next two weeks..

Poll : 0 votes