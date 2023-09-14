The Toronto Blue Jays have struggled over the years. Since Ross Atkins took over for Alex Anthopoulos in 2015, he has yet to win a playoff game with the team he constructed.

This is far from the success Anthopoulos has had after being hired by the Atlanta Braves. Since 2015, Anthopoulos has won the National League East every season and has a World Series title.

At the time of writing, the Blue Jays are in a tough battle to secure an American League Wild card. They are on the outside looking in as they sit one game behind the Seattle Mariners, who hold the final spot.

Last season, Toronto made the playoffs through the Wild Card, but it was a quick exit. It was swept two games to none against the Mariners.

"We miss AA" one fan posted.

"Again, major changes are needed. Top down, including roster" another fan posted.

All of Alex Anthopoulos's success with the Atlanta Braves is frustrating for Toronto Blue Jays fans. They believe their front office made the wrong move by letting him walk.

Fans are holding Atkins on a tight leash. How the team finishes this season will determine how the fanbase will feel about him.

The Toronto Blue Jays might not have enough firepower for the postseason

The Toronto Blue Jays' lack of offensive prowess has been a big surprise this season. They rank 16th in the league in terms of runs scored. For a lineup that includes Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Matt Chapman, they should be ranked higher.

In any offensive stat that involves scoring, this team ranks in the middle of the pack. This would not be helpful if it were to make the playoffs. In fact, it will be a tough task to even make the postseason.

The Blue Jays have some tough matchups ahead to close the regular season. They finish their series with the Texas Rangers before taking on the Boston Red Sox. After that, they have two series against the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

It will not be an easy road to the postseason for the Blue Jays. They must dig deep and be at their best to finish the season. If not, they will be watching the playoffs from their couches and the fanbase will turn their attention to hockey.