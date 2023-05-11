Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette will sit and think about this one for a while. He made a costly error during Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the 10th inning, with the score tied at one apiece, a ground ball was hit back up the middle to pitcher Tim Mayza. Mayza turned and fired a strike to Bichette at second, but Bichette didn't return the strike to first base to get the double play. He fired it wide of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., causing the Phillies to win the game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Absolutely BRUTAL ending for the Blue Jays Absolutely BRUTAL ending for the Blue Jays https://t.co/OKr2buduG6

This marks the fourth error on Bichette during this young season so far. This ties him with the 15th-most errors in all of baseball. Enrique Hernandez and C.J. Abrams lead the league with eight apiece.

This isn't what fans want to see from their team's shortstop. The shortstop is supposed to be the most sure-handed fielder on the team. Last season, Bichette finished the year with 23 errors. Only one shortstop had more errors last season: Javier Báez.

"DH him or move him to 2B. This is embarrassing," one fan tweeted.

"Just absolutely terrible," tweeted another fan.

Toronto Blue Jays fans are tired of seeing the constant errors from Bo Bichette. They'd like to see the team move on from him at the shortstop position.

tra967 @tbear20111 @TalkinBaseball_ Painful. We should have won at least one against this team. @TalkinBaseball_ Painful. We should have won at least one against this team.

Philadelphia took both games over the Blue Jays in the series. Now, Toronto has a real test ahead of them as they take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Can Bo Bichette's bat compensate for his defensive woes with the Toronto Blue Jays?

There's no denying Bo Bichettes' bat. He currently leads the American League in hits and total bases. He's coming off consecutive seasons where he led the AL in hits. Bichette is undoubtedly one of the best-hitting shortstops in the league.

As a shortstop, a good at bat can only take you so far. Fans don't want to cringe whenever a ball is hit their shortstop's way. Bichette has to redeem himself this season and put away the errors.

The team has the talent to go on a run this season, something they've been trying to do for the last few years. They haven't been able to fully put it together for an entire season.

They'll have some work to do this season, as the American League East looks to be the most competitive division in all of baseball.

