No team has lost more one run games than the Toronto Blue Jays. After the AL East divisional club's 5-4 loss against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, fans are starting to look for answers.

AL strikeouts leader Kevin Gausman put forth five innings of two-run ball, and Brandon Belt hit his 9th career game with a pair of home runs, but it was not enough for the Jays. An Alex Verdugo home run in the 9th sealed the 5-4 Red Sox victory.

The Sox' win completed the series sweep in the weekend series. Prior to striding into Toronto for the weekend set last Friday, the Red Sox had lost five in a row. Fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, who now find themselves with an 0-7 record against the Sox, took to Twitter to share their feelings.

Will Shingoose @ShingooseWill @BlueJays Canada needs to get rid of Trudeau and the Jay's will improve @BlueJays Canada needs to get rid of Trudeau and the Jay's will improve

Many Toronto Blue Jays are already feeling upset due to the fact that they will have none of their players starting at the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 2019. Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Matt Chapman all led at their respective positions until the week before voting closed.

Mar Kay @Spacemart1701 @BlueJays Good teams find a way to win. Bad teams find a way to lose. Time to decide which team the Jays are. @BlueJays Good teams find a way to win. Bad teams find a way to lose. Time to decide which team the Jays are.

Despite having a winning record of 45-40, the Blue Jays seem unable to best teams in their own division. So far on the season, Toronto is 7-20 against divisional foes.

Sharangovich17 @Sharangovich17 @BlueJays How did we manage to get swept by Boston twice in the same season? Embarrassing @BlueJays How did we manage to get swept by Boston twice in the same season? Embarrassing

Alex Verdugo's game-clinching home run against Jordan Romano was his first since May 1, when a walk-off dinger won his team the game in extra innings agianst the same pitcher. For Verdugo, it was his fifth of the season.

Eric File @efile28

Somethings gotta give. @BlueJays When you hear who was due up in the bottom of the 9th and knew it was game over.Somethings gotta give. @BlueJays When you hear who was due up in the bottom of the 9th and knew it was game over. 😐Somethings gotta give.

Kerri @johniescoffee



#BlueJays #NextLevel #mlb #ALEast @BlueJays there was a ruling handed down earlier this year where the Blue Jays are not allowed to beat anyone in their division.. @BlueJays there was a ruling handed down earlier this year where the Blue Jays are not allowed to beat anyone in their division.. #BlueJays #NextLevel #mlb #ALEast

The Boston Red Sox have cut their defecit to 13.5 games behind the Tampa Bat Rays, who lead the division, and two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans of Canada's only team can look forward to upcoming road series against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Time is running out for the Toronto Blue Jays to turn the season around

Fans around the park in Toronto were in high hopes for a big victory to signify their Canada Day weekend, however, that was not to be. While their loyal fanbase will undoubtedly continue to support them, one cannot help but believe that there will not be as much to cheer about come the dog days of August and September if the ship is not turned around in a timely fashion. Otherwise, not having All-Star starters will be the least of their concerns.

