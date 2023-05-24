The Toronto Blue Jays are poised to get former All-Star pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu from injury, an addition which could dramatically improve their starting rotation. Ryu has been out since the summer of 2022, when he underwent the dreaded Tommy John surgery. If he is able to return after the All-Star break as he intends, that would be in line with typical recovery times.

The big question will be if he can still play at as high of a level as he did before the surgery. Many pitchers have undergone this procedure and been unable to play the way they once did. Ryu was an All-Star level talent and a finalist for the Cy Young award in multiple seasons. Now, he could be exactly what the Toronto Blue Jays need.

Hyun Jin Ryu has rejoined the team as he continues on his road to recovery, and the timeline for his return was shared by Shi Davidi on Twitter.

The Blue Jays are two games above .500, but find themselves in last place in their division. It is becoming exceedingly clear that a record over .500 will not be enough to make the postseason. Not if the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox or Tampa Bay Rays have anything to say about it. So, the Blue Jays need better pitching, which has been an unexpected weakness this season.

The biggest surprise of the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff has been Alek Manoah's tough start to the season. He has an ERA of 5.15 and has already recorded four losses. After an incredible 2022, he was supposed to be the team's ace. Perhaps the return of Hyun Jin Ryu could take some of the pressure off and allow him to play a bit more loose.

Hyun Jin Ryu's return could be a turning point in the season for the Blue Jays. Many of their fans are starting to lose hope, but he could bring the spark that they desperately need in the summer.

The sooner Ryu get's back on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays, the better off they will be.

Can the Toronto Blue Jays remain competitive until the return of Hyun Jin Ryu?

Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays

It is absurd that a winning record can land you in last place of a division, but that is how good the American League East is.

The Blue Jays desperately need their offense to step up big time while the pitching staff awaits reinforcement.

