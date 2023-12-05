For fans of the Toronto Blue Jays, 2023 was nothing short of a stinging dissapointment. The team made the postseason only to be swept in a quick two games against the Minnesota Twins. Now in a period of regrouping, the front office will be making moves with this debacle in mind.

In recent days, MLB's only Canadian team has emerged as a frontrunner to sign free agent Shohei Ohtani. With the two-way AL MVP expected to gain offers of up to $500 million, even entertaning the possibility of inking the Japanese star bears significance.

On a recent interview with MLB Network Radio, Jays GM Ross Atkins explained why his team is so attractive to players like Ohtani. Atkins drew on the team's culture, and the fact that they represent the whole of Canada as pull factors for big-name free agents like Ohtani.

After playing for the Los Angeles Angels from 2017 until 2023, Ohtani has yet to witness a postseason inning. Although the West Coast was initially thought to be Shohei's ultimate destination, Toronto has been an ever-present player in the free agency conversation.

Like all teams, the Jays know how valuable Ohtani could be for them. While the 29-year old will not pitch until 2025 on account of injury, the loss of bats in the form of Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Chapman will be significant. Ohtani, who led the AL in home runs and on-base percentage last year, would be an offensive boon for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Although Atkins makes a strong case, the race to sign Shohei Ohtani is far from over. Per insiders, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to remain on the scene. At this early juncture, much remains to be seen.

Toronto Blue Jays will need to go all-in for Ohtani

Locking down Ohtani would put the Toronto Blue Jays on equal footing with the big names of their division like the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. However, the fact that a deal of this kind could inhibit other pursuits for the team needs to be acknowledged.

If the Jays want to sign Ohtani, then they will have the best player in modern history on their team. But like all things worth having, it will come at a high price.

