On Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays activated slugger Bo Bichette off the 10-day injured list. He had been sidelined since August 27 with a strained right quadriceps.

Bichette will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals and will bat second. His return to the team is excellent timing, as Toronto is in an intense battle to secure an American League Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays hold a 77-63 record, which is good enough for the final AL Wild Card spot. However, the Texas Rangers are right on their heels, sitting a half-game back. The two-time All-Star met with reporters in the home dugout at Rogers Centre and was asked about the run of games ahead.

"This is when you find out what we're made of. Nothing else matters up to this point. It's all about now," said Bo Bichette.

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals over the weekend. They need to take advantage of that series because they have a four-game series with the Texas Rangers right after that.

The Blue Jays must be on point for the rest of the regular season, as they do not play a team with a losing record. Toronto plays a series against the Boston Red Sox, two against the Tampa Bay Rays and two against the New York Yankees.

Bo Bichette is coming off the IL at the perfect time for the Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette has been the Toronto Blue Jays best hitter when he has been in the lineup. After two recent IL stints, he still leads the team in hits (152) and has the highest batting average (.314).

Toronto could monitor Bichette's playing time, but it will be a tough decision. They cannot limit too much as he is important to the team, but they cannot give him free rein as another injury could put him out for the season.

Unfortunately, Bichette's injury was not the only injury the Blue Jays were dealing with. They will have to make their playoff push without catcher Danny Jensen. He had surgery on his right middle finger and will be out for the remainder of the regular season. However, he could return for the postseason.

Alejandra Kirk will get the bulk of the catching duties, with Tyler Heineman as his backup. Heineman was recently called up and will likely stay with the team for the remainder of the season.

It will be an interesting finish for the Toronto Blue Jays. Do they have enough to hold off the Rangers, or will they be watching the postseason from their couches?