The Philadelphia Phillies took two games off the Toronto Blue Jays, and Kevin Gausman came away with a ton of respect for his opposition. This was an early season battle between two of the top teams in MLB, and could even be a World Series preview. It was only a two game series but was a good early season test for both teams.

The two teams feature many similarities, especially how they rank in their divisions. The National League East and American League East are the two best divisions in baseball. Both are filled with winners, meaning at least one team in each will be relegated to a wild card spot. Both teams are loaded with talent, but have to face fierce competition.

Kevin Gausman shared his high praise for the Philadelphia Phillies after pitching against them in the Blue Jays' second straight loss.

Paul Casella @Paul_CasellaMLB Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman with some high praise for the Phillies:



The Philadelphia Phillies should have one of the best offenses over the course of the season in MLB. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto make up the core of their great offense. While they haven't fully clicked yet this season, they have clearly earned the respect of one of the Blue Jays best pitcher.

How did Kevin Gausman do against the Philadelphia Phillies?

Gausman has been on an absolute tear to start the 2023 season, and that continued against the Phillies. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and recording nine strikeouts. This should have set his team up perfectly to pull of the win, but a Bo Bichette error led to an unfortuneate loss.

The Blue Jays offense is what has been letting down Gausman as of late, as this user on Twitter contextualized.

"The Toronto Blue Jays this year have provided Kevin Gausman with 13 runs in his 48 innings of work. In 8 starts, he is averaging 1.6 runs of run support. It is comical how poorly the offense has performed for him on the mound this season" - Blue Jays Hot Stove

It would be tough for any pitcher to win in these conditions. Especially considering he will always face off against the top teams like the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Having a healthy respect for your opposition is clearly something that helps Kevin Gausman dominate from the mound.

