"Trade Ohtani, it's over" - Dodgers fans furious after team's loss against Reds despite Mookie Betts' impressive outing

Following a historic offseason where they splurged billions of dollars, the Los Angeles Dodgers are prime to blow out anyone coming their way. The team is an All-Star version after seeing them inherit the services of the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

However, Dodgers fans were a little taken aback by the club's recent skid in spring training games. Following a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday, the Dodgers were defeated 5-4 by the Cincinnati Reds in Thursday's game. This made some fans a little afraid of what's to come this October.

"Trade Ohtani! It’s over," one fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

Though it's just a spring training game, fans are taking these early signs as hints for another disappointing postseason. Well, they are not completely wrong to think that way given the Dodgers' postseason woes, leaving fans disappointed.

Mookie Betts impresses in Dodgers' defeat against the Reds

The LA Dodgers leadoff hitter, Mookie Betts, took the plate in a spring training game against the Reds on Thursday. He finished his three-at-bat outing with a home run (in the sixth inning off Fernando Cruz) and two RBIs. Apart from him, shortstop Trey Sweeney also contributed with a big swing.

For the Dodgers, newly recruited James Paxton started the inning. He pitched two innings, giving up two hits for one run and four strikeouts. Lefty reliever Alex Vesia, who is expected to pitch high leverage innings in the regular season, got two outs via strikeouts but also gave up a walk in his 0.2 innings.

A couple of other Opening Day roster stars also played in this game. Teoscar Hernandez went 1-3 at the plate, Will Smith, Chris Taylor and Jason Heyward all went 0-3, and Gavin Lux went 1-3 with one RBI.

Despite no long hits, the Reds churned hard on base to eke out a 5-4 win. Shortstop Edwin Arroyo got two RBIs on an extra-base hit.

Though it was still early days, the Dodgers still fell against the Reds. The absence of the likes of other perennial stars like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman did play a part in the loss. However, they are still considered one of the best teams to compete in the World Series this season.

