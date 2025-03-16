"Trade them for the Rays?" "Tough look for MLB" - Fans react to the Savannah Bananas drawing 65,000 fans in Tampa

The Savannah Bananas have become one of the most popular, albeit polarizing attractions around baseball. The entertaining baseball team has been changing the game, while also touring around the United States. The Bananas have been viewed as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, combining the skill of the game with family-friendly entertainment.

Despite being wildly popular, the Savannah Bananas have recieved some criticism online from baseball purist who believe that it is not positive for the game itself. While there may be some who push back, there is no denying the group's success, especially after their weekend exhibition game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ordinarily the home for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the event was a massive success as a reported 65,000 fans were in attendance to witness the Bananas win with a walk-off grand slam. Following the announcement that so many spectators packed Raymond James Stadium, baseball fans took to social media to share their opinion on the epic event.

"Tough look for MLB" - One fan posted online.

"They draw more than MLB games which is embarrassing to baseball" - Another fan shared on social media.

"That’s like Oakland A’s attendance for the decade" - One more added.

The crazy attendance for Savannah Bananas game comes at an interesting time for professional baseball in the area. Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that they would not be moving forward with their plans of building a new stadium, raising questions around the franchise. The Rays have also struggled with attendance in recent years, something that fans pointed out online.

"Trade them for the Rays?" - One fan shared online.

"If only the Rays new anything about marketing" - Another fan posted.

"Yet the Tampa Bay Rays won’t fill the minor league stadium this summer" - One more posted.

The Savannah Bananas have had a number of former MLB stars appear during their games

While the antics and energy on display during Savannah Bananas games have made them a massive hit among fans, the fact that they have a number of special guests make appearances throughout their performances adds to the excitement.

Philadelphia Phillies legend Shane Victorino, Boston Red Sox World Series champion Johnny Damon, and former New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher have all appeared in some of the action.

One of their biggest cameos came when WWE superstar John Cena made his debut with the team, which happened to be at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the home of Tampa Bay Rays for the 2025 season.

