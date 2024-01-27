"Trav Dog is the man" "El Blondie is back" - Rangers fans elated as team re-signs outfielder Travis Jankowski to a one-year deal

On Friday, the Texas Rangers announced they had re-signed outfielder Travis Jankowski. The two sides agreed on a one-year, $1.7 million deal for the upcoming season.

Jankowski is coming off a year in Texas, where he appeared in 107 games. During that stretch, he hit .263/.357/.332, with 30 RBIs and 19 stolen bases. That .263 average broke a career-high.

Jankowski signed a minor league deal with the club ahead of the 2023 season. He made the Opening Day roster, and his contract was selected to the 40-man roster.

He played well above expectations, considering he signed a minor league contract before the season. However, his season was hampered a bit by a hamstring injury that took him out of the lineup and placed him on the IL.

"Love this move! Trav Dog is the man!" one fan posted.

"El Blondie is back!!" another fan posted.

Texas Rangers fans could not be happier seeing the team re-signed Travis Jankowski. From his performance on the field to his signature curls, he became an instant fan favorite:

Much like the fanbase, Jankowski is happy to be back as well. Last season marked the first time since 2018 that the slugger played in over 100 games or saw over 200 plate appearances.

Travis Jankowski could see reduced playing time if Rangers call up their highly-anticipated prospect

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship (via Getty Images)

The Rangers' primary outfield is expected to consist of Adolis Garcia, Leody Taveras, Evan Carter and Travis Jankowski. If any of those players struggle though, the team could look at calling up Wyatt Langford.

Langford was taken with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 MLB draft. He played his college ball for the University of Florida and had a great career there, becoming a First-Team All-American.

Langford started in rookie ball, but it did not take long for him to move up. By the end of the 2023 season, he had already made his way to the Triple-A club, where he played the season's final six games.

MLB Insiders believe he will have a long and fruitful career in professional baseball. Langford has plus speed on the basepaths and has a right-handed swing where he can drive the ball with immense power.

His speed and abilities at the plate make for an exciting prospect. Do not be surprised if the team calls him up at some point this upcoming season to give him a taste of the big leagues.

