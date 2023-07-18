Travis d’Arnaud Contract Details: Atlanta Braves sign talented catcher to extension

The Atlanta Braves and their fans can rest a little bit easier now that they have extended catcher Travis d’Arnaud. They have agreed to terms on an extension through the 2024 season and is worth up to eight million dollars, with a club option for 2025. This is yet another deal for the Braves that seems to come in at below market value.

d'Arnaud is having a solid season in 2023, with eight home runs and a .265 batting average. As a catcher, his most important role is working with the pitchers, which he seems to do exceptionally well. Without him, the Braves would have virtually no depth at one of the most important positions. Now, they have the position locked down for two years.

The Braves announced the deal on Twitter, much to the delight of their fans, and the despair of their rivals.

Travis d'Arnaud will not be leaving the Braves anytime soon

Since winning the World Series in 2021, the Braves have made a habit out of signing their top players to team-friendly contracts. The continuation of this trend is a great sign that their system is working and will be sustainable.

Travis d’Arnaud has proven his value to the Atlanta Braves

The Braves are playing like the best team in MLB right now, and d'Arnaud is a big part of why. Having a quality backup catcher available is an underrated asset for any team. It allows them flexibility to pair pitchers with catchers that help them the most. His offensive abilities are also nothing to look down on.

This also likely means the Atlanta Braves will not be trading him ahead of this seasons deadline. His expiring contract was making him a tempting rental that a lot of catcher needy teams would have considered.

