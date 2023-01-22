Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud addressed the much-discussed departure of shortstop Dansby Swanson. The 2022 All-Star played his entire MLB career with the Braves, but opted for a change of scenery this offseason, signing with the Chicago Cubs.

The move came as a shock to some sections of the Braves fanbase. Swanson is a fan favorite and was adored by Braves supporters. The local kid was born in Kennesaw, Georgia (a suburb of Altanta) and grew up a Braves fan. It is hard to put a price on his value, on and off the field, but the Cubs believed it was in the range of $177 million.

On Saturday, Travis d'Arnaud touched on Swanson's departure and the business side of the game:

"If we didn't learn with what happened with Freddie Freeman, how much of a business this is, then you learned it from Dansby."

Speaking at Braves Fest at Truist Park, the catcher referenced another fan favorite, Freddie Freeman, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last year.

D'Arnaud is an experienced veteran and has seen his fair share of players come and go. He understands the business side of the game and wished Swanson "nothing but the best."

This offseason has seen record spending in the free agent market. Contract figures have shot up in both monetary value and contract length.

The Braves, however, have remained conservative in their spending this offseason. Per a recent ESPN article by Jeff Passan, the Braves have spent less than any other MLB team in the free agency market. Their blockbuster signing this offseason was Jordan Luplow, who signed a $1.4 million deal.

Travis d'Arnaud about to make a catch on a bunt in game one of the NLDS at Truist Park

Historically, the Atlanta Braves have made a habit of promoting from within the organization. The club has secured several players to long-term contracts over the last few years. Some of those names include Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II and Austin Riley.

It appears the organization will take a similar approach to fill the role of shortstop. Infielder Vaughn Grissom, drafted by the Braves in the 2019 draft, will most likely replace Swanson. Grissom impressed last season with a .291/.353/.440 slash line.

Kelly Price @thekellyprice Shoutout to the @Braves for holding their first Fan Fest since 2020 (!!!) — their first since the pandemic, since a World Series win. Show me another championship franchise that gives its fans free access to players and ballpark like this. Awesome event. Shoutout to the @Braves for holding their first Fan Fest since 2020 (!!!) — their first since the pandemic, since a World Series win. Show me another championship franchise that gives its fans free access to players and ballpark like this. Awesome event. https://t.co/h2g86RhOGj

"Shoutout to the @Braves for holding their first Fan Fest since 2020 (!!!) — their first since the pandemic, since a World Series win. Show me another championship franchise that gives its fans free access to players and ballpark like this. Awesome event." - Kelly Price

Travis d'Arnaud is confident about the team's chances in 2023. The Braves are one of the best run organizations in MLB. Last year, they lost NL MVP Freddie Freeman and still finished atop their division. Despite Swanson's departure, the team will still be considered one of the favorites in the NL next year.

